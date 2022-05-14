Bereavement is a process, and one that Hospice of the Golden Isles has had to provide to more and more people in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the rate at which COVID-positive patients succumb to the disease continues to decline, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths associated with the respiratory illness is expected to exceed 1 million “soon.” Thursday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the country had already reached that point.
In a broadcast address, Biden noted many may be struggling to move on due to the suddenness with which the pandemic reached American shores and spread through the population, infecting more than 80 million citizens as of this week.
“Many in our community are struggling with complicated grief due to the excessive losses of the ongoing pandemic and its aftermath,” said Paula DiLandro, executive director of the hospice. “Complicated grief, also called persistent complex bereavement disorder, occurs when one’s feelings of loss become debilitating and do not improve over time. An ongoing and heightened state of mourning prevents healing and moving forward.”
It’s something that the hospice’s bereavement coordinator, Whitney Bounds, is unfortunately quite familiar with.
“People have many different reactions to the loss of a loved one,” Bounds said. “These range from physical, behavioral, emotional, cognitive and even spiritual reactions. Sleeplessness, headaches, fatigue, sadness, anger and even questioning one’s faith are common to those experiencing grief.”
For many, faith can be a sturdy lifeline, but having that faith called into question can be a detriment.
“Faith, much like grief, is a very individual journey. One’s personal religious views tend to shape their beliefs on death, afterlife and beyond,” says DiLandro. “In grief and bereavement counseling, we build on one’s strengths and if they have a strong faith, we build on those beliefs.”
Because dealing with grief is such an individual journey, each one is very different, Bounds says. For some, it’s not a journey with an end. Most important is taking care of oneself and knowing the reaction is normal and natural.
“With time and support, things generally do get better,” Bounds added. “However, it is normal for significant dates, holidays, or other reminders to trigger feelings related to the loss. Taking care of yourself, seeking support and acknowledging your feelings during these times are ways that can help you cope.”
The hospice offers bereavement support and counseling group to those experiencing a loss of any kind — not just those with loved ones in hospice. The service is open to residents of Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Charlton counties.
For more information, visit hospice.me/services/grief-healing.