For those who think the holidays can get too hectic these days, this weekend folks in the Golden Isles are invited to spend Christmas in the ‘50s.
Make that the 1850s. Glynn County’s historic Antebellum era is rarely more accurately preserved and acknowledged than at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, located at 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17. Yuletide traditions of old will be observed during the Hofwyl-Broadfield 39th Annual Christmas Tour, from 6 to 9 p.m. both nights. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children.
The evening will include candlelit strolls down the old carriage road and a candlelit tour of the plantation home at Hofwyl, lovingly decorated in period holiday trimmings by the ladies of the Glynn County Garden Council. Additionally, folks can enjoy a resoundingly authentic fireworks show — actually, musket and cannon fire from the of the Glynn County Guards and the Brunswick Rifles. Christmas carols, merry cider toasts and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus will round out the family- friendly holiday reverie.
“Please come and join us, to step back in time to a 19th Century Christmas celebration,” said Bill Giles, Site Manager at Hofwyl-Broadfield. (Giles said golf carts will be on hand to shuttle folks who cannot make the carriage road walk to the home.)
Hofwyl-Broadfield remained a working agricultural concern in the same family through five generations, from the late 1700s through the 20th century. But the 1850s is a significant period, a high-water mark of sorts for the fabled Antebellum period in the Old South. This 1700-acre rice plantation on a bend in the Altamaha River delta was perhaps the most productive in all of the Georgia/Carolina Low Country. In a region that provided most of the world’s rice supply, “Broadfield Rice” was well regarded in markets from Savannah to Charleston.
During this period, patriarch George Dent and his family resided in the plantation house that stands immaculately preserved to this day at the Hofwyl-Broadfield State Historic Site. Visitors will learn that the two-story home’s furnishings, from late 18th Century Cantonese china to 19th Century furniture, all are family heirlooms.
A holiday gathering at the Dent home in the 1850s would have been attended by the families of neighboring plantations, decked out in their finest. Many of the carols they sang would ring familiar in 21st Century ears, accompanied perhaps by guitar, harmonica and possibly violin.
After the stroll down the carriage road, visitors this weekend will enter a candlelit home decked out for the holidays, mid-18th century style. Folks in period dress will be on hand to welcome visitors and guide them on a tour of the home, highlighting its rich history. Hot wassail cider will be served and guests are invited to join in the caroling.
“There will be people in period costume to greet visitors in pretty much every room in the plantation house,” Giles said. “Most of the carols they would sing then we would still recognize.’
But their way of life was nearing its end in this era. The extravagant plantations and the brutal slave system that supported them came to an end with the outcome of the Civil War (1861-65) in the decade that loomed. The Brunswick Rifles and the Glynn County Guards perhaps served as harbingers of what was to come. With political division widening between North and South, and talk of war simmering on both sides, such local militias were cropping up throughout, Giles said.
The Guard and the Rifles would combine into Company A, 26th Georgia Volunteer infantry when war finally came. Hofwyl-Broadfield’s George Dent would serve as its captain. The folks providing the firepower for this weekend’s holiday program are Civil War re-enactors who portray that volunteer outfit.
And, true to history, these militia guardsmen likely would have participated in such a holiday outing, Giles said.
“Militias were becoming more common, especially with the Civil War threatening,” Giles said. “But a lot of time in that (pre-war) period, the militia was as much a social gathering as it was a military role. They would gather and have parties and things like that.”
In addition to the musketry, and cannon capable of shooting flames more than 100 feet, the re-enactors will present visitors with an idea of what camp life was like at the time. A re-enactor portraying Capt. Dent might also be on hand to narrate the goings-on.
“They usually have someone portraying George Dent on hand, addressing the crowd and telling them what’s going on during the cannon fire and musket fire,” he said.
One tradition has remained timeless throughout the centuries. No child’s Christmas would be complete without a visit from old St. Nick. Santa Claus will greet youngsters beside a fireplace, posing for photos and greeting his visitors in a specially decorated room.
The fact that this holiday tradition has endured for nearly 40 years speaks to its popular appeal, Giles said.
“For a lot of people, I think it’s the start of the Christmas season,” he said. “From the re-enactors and the cannon and musket fire, and the ladies in period costume greeting everyone in the plantation house, the hot wassailing and the caroling, there’s kind of something for everyone,” Giles said. “We welcome all to please come out and join us.”
For more information, call Hofwyl-Broadfield at 912-264-7333.