Shirley Collins grew up a world away from the Southern United States.
The British singer was raised in Hastings in East Sussex, England, during the 1940s. Eventually, she went on to study music, gravitating toward a style of English folk tunes. During the 1960s, she began a relationship with an American filmmaker, Alan Lomax, who was interested in his own country’s traditional folk songs. The two began working together and traveling to film various musicians who shared the genre.
It was a quest that took Collins to the depths of the South, where she discovered a new world of sound. Lomax first captured these performers in the 1930s, later returning in the ‘60s with Collins.
Their efforts totaled hours and hours of recordings taken in African American communities and churches. Performers who made an appearances included Almeda Riddle, Hobart Smith and Bessie Jones.
Lomax even recorded the Georgia Sea Island Singers in the Harrington School building on St. Simons Island.
Heather Heath, executive director of the Golden Isles Arts and Humanities in Brunswick, says Lomax was the first to share the singers with a wider audience.
“The Georgia Sea Island Singers had been around for many, many years and were first ‘discovered’ by folklorist and music ethnologist Alan Lomax in the mid-1930s. He returned in 1959-60 collecting and recording folk music in the deep South and Shirley Collins accompanied him on that trip,” Heath explained.
Pieces from their journey were later released as an album titled “Sounds of the South.” It was one of the first vehicles for these voices outside of their respective communities and made a splash worldwide. In fact, the music that Collins and Lomax collected are many of the same songs that the Coen Brothers used for the soundtrack of “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”
The trip and the music also had a profound impact on Collins, who later wrote a book about her experiences titled, “America Over the Water.”
But Collins went on to face a number of challenges in her personal life, including losing her own singing voice in the 1980s.
“She has a startling, clear and unique voice that gives power to the traditional folk songs that typically are full of story and raw emotion. And her own story is not without drama – she lost her voice, the ability to sing, after a painful breakup with her husband (not Alan Lomax) and didn’t sing again until about four years ago,” Heath added.
Collins unique life and the discoveries she made has continued to intrigue the public. One of those was a documentary filmmaker named Rob Curry, who crafted his own video titled “The Ballad of Shirley Collins.” It traces Lomax and Collins’ trip throughout the South and showcases the discoveries they made.
For Heath, a fan of traditional music, the film shines new light on Collins and her life.
“I have been of fan of traditional music and actually knew who Shirley Collins is – but was not aware of her travels with Lomax and the connection with our own community,” she said.
“The documentary, ‘The Ballad of Shirley Collins’, juxtaposes her journey to recovering her voice with her journey with Lomax.”
As luck would have it, Curry connected with Heath. He suggested that she check out the film and perhaps share it with the community. But Heath felt that it needed broader cultural context so she enlisted help from some friends.
“I contacted Helen Ladson with the St. Simons AfricanAmerican Heritage Coalition about the possibility of us partnering on this event to showcase even more the traditional folk music of the Georgia Sea Islands,” Heath said.
The two groups joined forces and decided to host a cultural afternoon that would share the film as well as the music Lomax and Collins discovered.
“The Ballad of Shirley Collins,” will be screened at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Following the film, Chip Wilson who was taught the songs and inspired by the, Georgia Sea Island Singers, will perform a number or two. Archival clips of Alan Lomax will also be screened and light refreshments, beverages and popcorn will be included in the ticket price.
For Helen Ladson, volunteer with the African American Heritage Group, the chance to share this traditional music should bring all members of the community together.
“I think that it’s important for the whole community to attend this event because music transcends all barriers. Music sees no age, race or background; it is for the willing soul to enjoy. During the Jazz Age, though segregation was prevalent, many people would leave their upscale homes and apartments to come to African American communities to indulge in good music and dancing,” Ladson said.
“It was the same in the Southern states as well, many would come to the Juke Joints found in the African American communities to have a great time. Music isn’t a look, it is a feeling, a vibration that can transform any situation.”
Tickets are $20 per person in advance; $25 per person at the door and proceeds will be split to benefit the two organizations — Golden Isles Arts and Humanities and the St. Simons Island African American Heritage Coalition.
Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday at the Ritz Theatre box office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick or over the phone at 912-262-6934. For more information on Golden Isles Arts & Humanities visit goldenislesarts.org. For more information on the St Simons African American Heritage Coalition, visit ssiheritagecoaltion.org or call 912-634-0330.