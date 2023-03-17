On the Fly
Michael Garcia, left, and Jared DiVincent at On the Fly in downtown Brunswick.

 Michael Hall

There’s a special art to fly-fishing, says Jared DiVincent, owner of On The Fly Outfitters in downtown Brunswick.

He might be a little biased in his position, but he hopes to expose more people to the craft at the upcoming International Fly Fishing Film Festival on March 25.

