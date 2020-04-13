Spring is usually “go time” for area florists. From events and holidays to the many weddings held locally, it is often the busiest time of year.
Thanks to the coronavirus, however, things are shaping up very differently. Gay Varnadoe, owner of Cottage Flowers on St. Simons Island, was set for a highly successful season. Now, she’s eyeing part time jobs.
“This is the time of year that I bank on. The spring is what gets me through the slow summer months as the fall weddings get me through the slow winter months. So I am not sure how I am going to get through the summer yet,” she said.
While she is still offering contactless deliveries, she’s also looked for positive ways to spend her time.
“I have taken this time to get the shop cleaned, pressure washed and organized. I am still making daily deliveries but even that is almost non-existent. With so many people worried about losing jobs, flower arrangements are not a necessity,” she said. “I have a really good friend that has just been diagnosed with cancer and is totally self-quarantined. I am doing all of her shopping and any help I can give. My thought is that maybe others that are in need, so I am willing to pick up groceries, medicine, whatever, for no charge. I have plenty of time on my hands.”
Patty Rogers, owner of A Courtyard Florist finds herself in the same situation. The St. Simons Island-based floral designer has seen a significant drop in business since the outbreak began.
“Business overall has been dropping over the last several weeks as the spread of the virus is making an impact close to home. We are currently able to get beautiful flowers, but not everything is available at this time.” she said.
“We are a large destination area here in the Golden Isles. March and April are very heavily booked with weddings. Unfortunately for most of us in the wedding industry the majority of them have been cancelled. Some have moved to dates later this year or next year and some have chosen to cancel altogether and do something closer to their home. This loss has taken a big hit to our March and April revenues.”
The business remains opened with limited hours and non-contact delivery. Rogers feels it’s important to try to spread a little bit of positivity through arrangements during these dark times.
“Since what we do as a florist brings joy to people we are currently open with shortened hours. We are keeping social distancing in the store and constantly sanitize our store. We are still delivering, but only doing doorstep deliveries to keep with the social distancing. The flowers are left at the doorstep and the recipients are called from our delivery vehicle to come out and pick them up,” she said.
“During this time of isolation people are still having birthdays, anniversaries, etc. and just need a pick me up to brighten their day. But, at this time we can’t deliver to the hospital or nursing homes. We are also taking orders for future dates and have curbside pick-up.”
As with the others, Chris Triplett and David Lowe, owners of Edward on St. Simons, have been adjusting to an unfortunate new norm. While the showroom was open for several weeks, they have since closed.
“We went through Easter, then closed the showroom,” Triplett said.
They, too, had dozens of events and weddings slated for this spring.
Now, with the pandemic, those have been rescheduled or cancelled.
“So many in the April and May time frame are rescheduling — events and one gigantic party. Actually, we’ve only had one cancelation but we have let our customers do that without any penalty,” Triplett said. “If we can reschedule these things and they work out, then that will be awesome. But there are a lot of venues that have already been booked for the spring and summer so that will make it harder. I know one couple actually moved their wedding to next March.”
While the availability of events are scarce, flowers and products are also limited. Many of the large distributors have closed their warehouses, making the selection that is available very limited.
In addition to weddings and special events, Triplett also has his eye on one of the biggest days of the year for florists — Mother’s Day. And current projections have the virus continuing to make an impact through that date — May 10.
“I was looking at a graph and it’s still going to be going on at Mother’s Day. Of course, we could do contactless delivery if we’re allowed to. But I don’t feel comfortable pre-ordering product because I don’t really know what will be required,” he said.
“I can’t base it on another year or experience, obviously this hasn’t happened before. It’s a big concern. We always depend on Mother’s Day in May to help carry us into summer. We hope to be providing fresh, premium arrangements but we just don’t know. It’s a wait and see game.”