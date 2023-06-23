Hospital walls tell a million stories. Ask any health care worker. But this storybook hosts an unusual collection of tales.
Heavy rain and fierce winds force Jekyll visitors indoors. Dashing over puddles, many flee into an inviting shelter — a small hospital. The director, Michelle Kaylor, combats the storm with a navy blue rain jacket, moving swiftly to the hospital.
She arrives in the hospital room with patients, each resting in their assigned beds. Bringing the walls’ visions to life, she shares their stories, starting with a special patient named Bandit.
The patient? A green sea turtle.
Functioning as a hospital for ill and injured sea turtles, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center (GSTC) on Jekyll Island offers visitors an opportunity to learn about nature, rescue and rehabilitation. Through its treatment viewing windows, visitors can see and ask questions about the rehabilitation in action.
In the rehabilitation pavilion, visitors can see the patients resting in their beds — circular above-ground pools. Visitors can learn more about sea turtles and ecosystems in the exhibit gallery. It is the only one of its kind in Georgia, according to the GSTC’s website. To manage capacity, the center now operates under time-entry admission.
Bandit came to GSTC in April 2021 with rear flipper paralysis and floatation issues due to an old boat-strike injury, according to the center’s Facebook post. Bandit serves as a message for boat drivers to be aware of animals when driving.
To gain neutral buoyancy, GSTC attached dive weights to Bandit’s back in a black velcro pouch. Like divers, this equipment allows her to swim down and back up in the water. As this juvenile turtle grows, the diving weights will change to accommodate her girth.
“It’s not this perfect-looking animal that you would find in a textbook. Something’s wrong, and when they look at that animal in a tank, that’s the first thing they’re going to ask, ‘What’s wrong with that animal?’” Kaylor said. “That kind of then adds to other conversations, and it’s really, really magical when you have that happen.”
Last summer, Sarah Stevie vacationed on Jekyll Island and visited the center with her 5-year-old daughter Mia. Her daughter, she says, immediately fell in love with Bandit.
For the rest of the family’s vacation, Stevie said this 5-year-old established a routine every time they went out: drive toward GSTC, slow down, roll down the window and yell “Bye, Bandit! I love you!”
When the family returned home to Kentucky, Bandit’s story stuck with them.
“She was Bandit for Halloween… I had to color a black rectangular box on the back of the (turtle) shirt, so she could have a sandbag like Bandit,” Stevie said.
She said her daughter wants to be a “sea turtle rescue person” when she grows up.
To surprise Mia, Stevie and her husband adopted Bandit. This symbolic adoption allows contributors to support the center and receive updates about the patient’s health and recovery. Upon receiving the letter of adoption and photo, Mia cried in disbelief that she was Bandit’s mom, Stevie said.
“(Bandit’s photo) has been hanging over her bed, and for the longest time, she would kiss Bandit’s picture goodnight,” Stevie said. “It was like top-ten day of her life.”
Bandit’s conditions prevent her from returning home to the big sea. She will live at the center until she finds her forever home at a zoo or aquarium to act as an ambassador for her species. Although Bandit’s home was downsized, her human connection and educational pursuits were upgraded.
The dynamic storybook of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center contains rich success stories. Turning the page, this tale features a loggerhead green sea turtle named Mahi.
Researchers found Mahi attached to a tree onshore, entangled in fishing line that was tightly wrapped around Mahi’s front flipper. Amputation of the flipper was necessary. Recovering at GSTC for two years, Mahi showed fishermen the consequences of cutting their line when it gets caught on “something.”
“Our actions have consequences for everything that we do… (from) going out on a boat… to cutting a fishing line, there are other ramifications for things that we do as humans on a day-to-day basis,” Kaylor said.
Having a nub with a story, Mahi returned home with a celebrating crowd in July 2015, according to the center’s Facebook post. Releases like Mahi’s bring the community out to commemorate successful recovery stories.
“I’ve been to several (releases), and it doesn’t get less magical,” Kathryn Hearn, marketing communications manager with the Jekyll Island Authority said, smiling.
During the summer, GSTC stories become unbound by its walls, reaching stretches of grainy sand and salty ocean waves. Through summer beach programs, visitors can experience Ride with Dawn Patrol, Ride with Night Patrol, Evening Turtle Walks and Sunrise Turtle Walks.
Sea turtles act as a flagship for their ecosystem, Kaylor says, because their charisma inspires individuals to learn more about them and, through them, their overall ecosystem.
Through the summer programs, participants will learn about ecosystems; for instance, an education guide will describe bioluminescence through cracking mint green lifesavers in the dark. While the education guide teaches the participants, a researcher may radio about a spotted turtle. From here, participants have a possible opportunity to see a nesting female.
The center opens daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To guarantee admission, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at jekyllisland.ticketleap.com.
To support the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on their mission for research, education and rehab, contributors can become GSTC members, adopt a sea turtle, donate and supply the center with Amazon wish list items. More information can be found at jekyllisland.com.