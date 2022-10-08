Do you struggle with temptation? I hope you are not like the fellow I once heard about who was asked, “Do you have a problem with temptation?” He responded, “Nope, I tempted, then I give in. No problem.” He wasn’t struggling with temptation at all because he was not seeking to resist sinful urges and choices in his life.
When it comes to temptation, we can tend to flee or flirt. We looked at the story of David’s sin of adultery with Bathsheba and murder of Uriah last week. It is completely mind blowing to think that a godly man such as David had come to such a low point in his story. This story serves as a warning for each one of us to take heed in our lives. We are all one step away from stupid. When dealing with temptation, we should flee it and not flirt with it. The more we flirt with temptation, the more likely we are to give in to our sinful desires.
As you look back on David’s mistakes, we can gain some insight in to how to better safeguard ourselves from such disastrous consequences. David’s sin first began in his mind, with his thoughts. In the story of Bathsheba (found in 2 Samuel 11), the Bible says that David saw her bathing from the roof of his palace. Obviously, his mind began to run wild with lustful imaginations. At this point, many men would also be dealing with lustful thoughts and desires. David didn’t flee at that moment though, and he continued to flirt with temptation. He continued to let his thoughts run wild. This is where our sinful plans are hatched — in the realm of our mind. We must learn to identify our wrong thought patterns and change them though.
If we do not, then our sin will progress. Next, David sinned in his words. The story says, “So David sent and inquired about her” (2 Samuel 11:3). David went from thinking about her to asking about her. The meditation of his mind became the conversation of his mouth. Instead of running the other way, he began to step in a little closer to making terrible decisions.
Think about this for a minute. How often does the sin of our mind makes its way out of our mouth? There are times to speak of it as temptation to an accountability partner for prayer and support, but this is not what David was doing. He went from thinking about her to asking about her, allowing the noose of lust and temptation to slowly tighten itself around his neck. Temptation rarely goes from mind to deed without coming out of the mouth first.
David’s sin went from his mind, to his mouth, to his deeds. He finally acted out on his thoughts and words: “Then David sent messengers, and took her, and she came to him, and he lay with her…” (2 Samuel 11:4). David kept flirting with temptation until it was too late. When it comes to temptation, especially sexual temptation, we are given only on admonition in scripture — FLEE! Put on your Nike sneakers and just run the other way. Flee, don’t flirt.
Now let’s back up a minute, and give one more point of context. We are told in the passage that this event happened, “in the spring of the year, at the time when kings go out to battle.” (2 Samuel 11:1) All of David’s men went out to battle, and David stayed home with too much free time on his hands. Part of his problem was that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. If he had been where he should have been, he would not have ended up where he shouldn’t have. So many times we are in the wrong place, which leads to the wrong scenario that leads to the wrong thoughts, and then we are thinking of speaking of the wrong things.
And then the next thing you know, we have crossed the line. So, are you hanging out in the right places? I suggest you flee from the wrong places, and flee the other direction when faced with tempting scenarios. Do not debate about it, ponder it, muse over it… or your thoughts will drag you down. No, stop and turn in the other direction. Flee! Don’t flirt, for I would hate you to make decisions you regret forever. And that’s the Word.