Do you struggle with temptation? I hope you are not like the fellow I once heard about who was asked, “Do you have a problem with temptation?” He responded, “Nope, I tempted, then I give in. No problem.” He wasn’t struggling with temptation at all because he was not seeking to resist sinful urges and choices in his life.

When it comes to temptation, we can tend to flee or flirt. We looked at the story of David’s sin of adultery with Bathsheba and murder of Uriah last week. It is completely mind blowing to think that a godly man such as David had come to such a low point in his story. This story serves as a warning for each one of us to take heed in our lives. We are all one step away from stupid. When dealing with temptation, we should flee it and not flirt with it. The more we flirt with temptation, the more likely we are to give in to our sinful desires.

