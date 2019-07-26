The darkened theater was filled to the brim. Across each aisle sat audience members of various ages and backgrounds. While most were women, there were a few fellas dotting the crowd.
And then it happened — the music began to build and the iconic lettering swept across the screen — Gone With the Wind. It was all the audience could do to contain its collective excitement (though some did break out in applause).
It’s understandable. It’s not every day one gets to see a favorite movie on the big screen, especially if said film was released decades before they were born. But that’s an experience so many long for and something that a national program offers to rectify.
Flashback Cinema is the brain child of film executive John Hersker. He wanted to offer moviegoers the chance to experience classic films in the classical setting they were made for — the theater. Each year, the program rolls out various popular films from a variety of eras that allow film enthusiasts to do just that.
And luckily for those in the Golden Isles, the Georgia Theatre Co. has been offering these selections for a couple of years now.
Kate Sabbe, marketing manager with the company, said that it’s become a big hit locally.
“This is a program that we signed up for so the movies are not picked in-house. They vary, sometimes they’re older movies and sometimes it’s more recent. But it’s just nice that we can offer this to our patrons,” she said.
The recent Flashback films have been all about the 80s and early 90s. Titles that were featured included “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Last Ark,” and “The Sandlot.” Of course, there was also the 1975 summer classic, “Jaws,” that was screened.
The next film to be shown is 1985’s “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.
Sabbe feels that the mix of time periods and genres speaks to a wide variety of audience members.
“We get a lot of regulars who just enjoy the older movies. There are a lot of cult classics that are shown that people just love, but people do just come out weekly no matter what is playing,” she said.
“These older movies are great on the big screen and each one starts with an informational session from John Hersker who shares fun facts about the movie. That adds to the experience.”
The films are shown at two times a day, twice a week — 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays. All showings are the St. Simons Island location, 44 Cinema Lane, off Sea Island Road.
“That gives people the option for matinee or evening pricing,” Sabbe added.
There are several films on the horizon with more planned for later in the year. “Back to the Future” will be shown Sunday and Wednesday. “Top Gun,” will hit the screen Aug. 4 and 7, followed by “Big Trouble in Little China,” on Aug. 11 and 14.
The Cohen Brothers classic, “The Big Lebowski,” will be shown Aug. 18 and 21, with 1958’s “South Pacific” rounding out the remaining summer line-up.
“There’s a good mix of movies but they’re all very iconic. It’s great for people who missed them when they were originally out or for those who want to see them again,” she said.
For Sabbe personally, she always looks forward to the Christmas showings.
“I’ve been to a handful of them but I love the Christmas and Thanksgiving run. In the past, we’ve had ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ ‘Home Alone,’ and ‘Elf,’” she said.