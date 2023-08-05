Have you discovered the power of prayer? There is no greater power in heaven or upon the earth, than the power of God released through the prayers of his people. In our ongoing exploration of prayer, we come to the place of intercession — seeking God’s divine help not only for ourselves but also for others.

Intercession, according to the eminent British theologian John Stott, is “a selfless way of praying.” It’s more than a simple appeal; it’s carrying others’ needs into the presence of God, becoming a bridge between them and Divine grace. As Stott puts it, “True intercession involves bringing the person, or the circumstance that seems to be crashing in on you, before God, until you are changed by His attitude towards that person or circumstance.”

