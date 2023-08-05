Have you discovered the power of prayer? There is no greater power in heaven or upon the earth, than the power of God released through the prayers of his people. In our ongoing exploration of prayer, we come to the place of intercession — seeking God’s divine help not only for ourselves but also for others.
Intercession, according to the eminent British theologian John Stott, is “a selfless way of praying.” It’s more than a simple appeal; it’s carrying others’ needs into the presence of God, becoming a bridge between them and Divine grace. As Stott puts it, “True intercession involves bringing the person, or the circumstance that seems to be crashing in on you, before God, until you are changed by His attitude towards that person or circumstance.”
One of the great examples of the power of intercessory prayer is that of George Mueller, a 19th-century evangelist and philanthropist known as a giant in prayer. Despite dire circumstances and no donors to back his mission, Müller built five orphanages housing thousands of children in Bristol, England. When asked about the secret behind his tremendous work, Müller pointed toward the heavens. He gave God all of the glory. He relied entirely on prayer and faith, bringing every need before God in earnest intercession. Miraculously, every need was met without him ever making the needs public. Müller’s life demonstrates the potency of intercession in prayer.
Then there’s Rees Howells, a Welsh coal miner who later turned into a revivalist. Guided by his passionate intercession, he established a Bible College to train others in this form of prayer. It was said that during World War II, Howells and his students prayed fervently, believing that their intercession could influence world events. Many believe their devoted prayer life played a part in key victories during the war.
So, how do we lay hold of this power of intercessory prayer in our lives?
Here are a few practical steps:
1. Develop a heart of compassion: Intercession begins with empathy, feeling the needs and pains of others. As we pray, let’s ask God to grant us a heart that feels deeply for the trials of others.
2. Pray specifically: Intercession isn’t about general and generic prayers. Like Müller, we must bring specific needs before God, laying it all out in faith. Prayer is to be like a guided missile seeking for a specific point of impact. Declare your target zone before the God of heaven in specific prayer.
3. Persist in prayer: It’s easy to pray once and move on, but intercession calls for persistence. It means holding on until the breakthrough arrives.
4. Seek God’s will: As we intercede, we aim not to impose our will upon God but to align ourselves with heaven. The Bible tells us in 1 John 5:14, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.”
5. Believe: Finally, believe that our prayers can influence outcomes. Just as Howells believed his prayers could change world events, we must have faith that our prayers have power.
Intercessory prayer isn’t so much of a duty as it is a privilege. It’s a conduit to channel God’s divine help to ourselves and others. It calls for a compassionate heart, persistent faith, and a firm belief in the divine possibility of change through prayer.
As we embrace this call, we truly embody Paul’s call in 1 Timothy 2:1, “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people.” As we step into the role of an intercessor, we partake in the divine work of transformation, allowing God’s love to flow through us into the lives of others.
As we wrap up this article, I leave you with the words of the 19th-century American evangelist Dwight L. Moody, “Every great movement of God can be traced to a kneeling figure.”
Let us be those kneeling figures, changing the world one prayer at a time. And that’s the Word.