Dave Mock will never forget his first visit to board-certified pulmonologist and critical care physician Stephen A. Chitty IV, MD, 14 years ago. Looking around the waiting room, he thought, “Everyone else here is on oxygen. I’m only 39 years old, but if I keep smoking, this is my future.” That’s the year he quit smoking, but he continued seeing Chitty at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonary Medicine. “I had suffered two bouts of pneumonia within a year which caused some lung damage, so after that initial appointment I followed up with him regularly.” Between visits, Dave, who works in the Health System’s Information Systems department, occasionally saw Chitty in the hospital hallways. They often teased each other about which of their favorite sports teams would win the big game. The two have a friendly rivalry, with Chitty cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and Dave a devout Florida Gators fan.
In addition to having quit smoking, Dave took good care of his health and never experienced any symptoms of lung cancer. Everything seemed fantastic, but his wife Holly wanted to be sure. As a Southeast Georgia Physician Associates practice manager, she witnesses people being diagnosed with cancer every day. The only way to know if smoking had impacted her husband’s health was through a low-dose computed tomography (CT) lung screening. Quick and accurate, CT scans can detect lung cancer before symptoms appear. Symptoms can include a persistent cough, hoarseness, chest pain, shortness of breath, headaches, bone pain, unexplained weight loss and coughing up blood.
When Holly saw that the recommended age for low-dose CT scans dropped from 55 to 50 at the beginning of 2022, she urged Dave to get screened. “Holly stayed on top of it. She was my advocate,” Dave says. The couple worked with Chitty’s office to schedule Dave’s low-dose CT scan.
Five Minutes Changed Everything
The Health System is recognized by the American College of Radiology as a designated lung cancer screening center. Specially trained technicians perform the scans, and the images are read by a board-certified radiologist.
Fortunately, Dave listened to his wife. The five-minute scan in July 2022 saved his life when it revealed a lung nodule. “It wasn’t clearly a tumor or not a tumor, so Dave, Holly and I had long conversations discussing his options,” recalls Chitty. His options were watchful waiting with periodic CT scans; a lung biopsy; bloodwork to determine if his cancer risk was high or low; or surgery to remove the nodule.
Because the Health System did not have the advanced Ion biopsy system at the time of Dave’s screening results, Chitty was not confident he could obtain an informative biopsy result. The Ion’s innovative technology accesses the smallest, hardest-to-reach lung nodules; the Health System now offers this service.
After Chitty ordered bloodwork, the Mocks waited on the results. As the days stretched on, they decided they did not want to live with a “wait and watch” scenario. “With every screening, you have to be ready to act. We had to make good decisions. Dave’s mass was precancerous; but given time, it would have turned into cancer,” says Holly.
Once the decision was made to have surgery, Chitty coordinated Dave’s health care team. “We have a huge team of medical professionals and surgeons we trust. Dave was a good candidate for surgery. He was young and health conscious. Doctors love patients like that; they can do so much more for their health.”
Dave’s surgery in early September went well. His strength is returning, he is able to drive and can work from home. Although his beloved Gators didn’t win against the Bulldogs this year, his future looks bright.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, but Chitty believes the disease deserves attention all year long. “Lung cancers caught early are curable. Lung cancers caught later are almost always fatal. Low-dose CT scans should be the standard of care for people who have smoked within the last 15 years, and current smokers 50 and older. Primary care physicians should order this as an annual health screening, similar to mammograms.”
Although scans are recommended starting at age 50, Chitty urges current and previous smokers to get scanned regardless of age. Holly agrees. “Be your own advocate, or if you know someone who needs this scan, encourage them to look into it. Lung cancer can happen to anyone.” Her husband adds, “Don’t wait!”
If you’re worried about what you might learn, Chitty says, “People are surprised to learn that early-stage lung cancer has a good cure rate. Treatments have revolutionized within the last few years.”
For their part, the Mocks feel relieved and grateful, and are ready to bring on a new year. “We can’t thank Dr. Chitty enough! And we are so thankful this is now behind us and we can focus on a healthier 2023.”
Talk with your doctor to learn more about lung cancer screenings or visit sghs.org/lung-cancer-screening for more information. To find a pulmonologist, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).