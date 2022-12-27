Low-Dose CT Patient Testimonial
Dave Mock will never forget his first visit to board-certified pulmonologist and critical care physician Stephen A. Chitty IV, MD, 14 years ago. Looking around the waiting room, he thought, “Everyone else here is on oxygen. I’m only 39 years old, but if I keep smoking, this is my future.” That’s the year he quit smoking, but he continued seeing Chitty at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonary Medicine. “I had suffered two bouts of pneumonia within a year which caused some lung damage, so after that initial appointment I followed up with him regularly.” Between visits, Dave, who works in the Health System’s Information Systems department, occasionally saw Chitty in the hospital hallways. They often teased each other about which of their favorite sports teams would win the big game. The two have a friendly rivalry, with Chitty cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and Dave a devout Florida Gators fan.

Wife and Advocate

