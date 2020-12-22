Eric Friedrich gently scooped up his dog, Gracie, and affixed a sparkly red bow to her collar. Nearby, Mary Berg snapped a photo of the pair, both dressed in festive holiday colors.
The mood was an upbeat one as Friedrich, franchisee of FirstLight Home Care in Brunswick, and Berg, a registered nurse with the company, gathered in the Jekyll Island Historic District with some of their fellow FirstLight team members Yontrell Williams, care coordinator; Cassie Maddox, administrative assistant; and Angie Rustin, marketing director. It was clear their joy was genuine, as they came together on the eve of the holidays.
Working and sharing a sense of hope — and laughter — is something that comes naturally to the team. And, Friedrich notes, it’s all priority to share that with their patients, especially during these difficult times.
“This year has been a real roller coaster — up and down. A lot of seniors haven’t been able to see their family in a long time because they’re afraid of being exposed to the virus,” he said.
FirstLight is known for providing quality, affordable non-medical home care not just for the older adult who is aging in place, but also for other adults who need assistance with normal everyday needs. They have been a lifeline for seniors and their families; people with disabilities; those recovering from surgery, illness or injury; and have seen the distance caused by the pandemic first hand. Long before the coronavirus pandemic, FirstLight’s goal has always been to keep patients safe, healthy and happy in their homes. The program offers services aimed at providing both comfort and companionship, something that has been critically important during recent bouts of quarantine.
Since the beginning, FirstLight team’s medical experts have been focused on enforcing rigorous safety protocols. Berg and Williams had led the caregivers through trainings in addition to company-wide procedures aimed at keeping patients safe.
“The caregivers use a FirstLight app where they clock-in each day. And every day, they have to answer questions and go through this protocol. If a response raises red flags, they won’t be allowed to clock-in. We are also testing our caregivers frequently,” Berg said. “We are extremely vigilant and we do this for the health of our clients.”
“One of the things that we did see ... a lot of people have been isolating so they’ve been very lonely,” Berg said. “Our caregivers provide that sense of companionship that they have been missing.”
They don’t stop there. In addition to offering human connection, these caregivers provide assistance with all aspects of daily living — bathing, mobility and hygiene. They also offer aid with grocery shopping, cooking and cleaning.
“That’s been very important because some of our patients haven’t felt comfortable going to the store so we can do that for them. We can also help them cook a nutritious meal, which is really key in keeping them healthy,” Berg said.
As the caregivers go into the homes, they are ever-wary of any signs that the patient may be struggling. From their appearance to the state of the residence, it’s crucial to take in the surroundings as a reflection of a patient’s overall wellbeing.
“This is something that we encourage family members to do too as they visit their loved ones. As you check in on them, notice whether or not they’ve lost weight, how their clothes are fitting, the state of the home, refrigerator and cabinets. These can all be signs that something isn’t right,” she said.
The FirstLight caregivers always have their eyes on these areas at all times. But their service goes beyond simply making sure a patient is physically and mentally well. They also focus on spreading cheer during this time of year. From purchasing personalized gifts to handcrafting Christmas gifts or wrapping presents, the team makes their patients feel like a part of the family.
“Our caregivers really go above and beyond,” Friedrich said with a smile.
“We want to make this time special for them. It always comes from the heart,” Berg added.