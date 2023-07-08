Jimmy Griffin, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick, sees churches changing tactics in how they deal with the public and spreads the word of God.
He’s attended and served churches of other denominations, though, including Episcopalian and Baptist churches. But, later in life, he came back to where he was raised, in the Presbyterian Church.
The Savannah Presbytery is an association of Presbyterian churches from Savannah to St. Marys along the coast and stretches inland nearly to Macon. He started preaching at First Pres, located at the corner of Union and George streets in downtown Brunswick, in November 2022. He didn’t formally take over until January of this year.
His entry into the ministry came right before a time of challenge, Griffin said.
“COVID changed a lot. Churches everywhere are struggling with attendance and paying the bills,” Griffin said.
Right before COVID, churches had been going through something of a boom, although nothing on the level of one of America’s Great Awakenings. People choosing to stay home following the pandemic, aided by virtual church services anyone can watch from home, has made revitalizing churches a difficult task, he continued.
He pointed to the National Congregations Study, a product of Duke University in North Carolina that looks at not only Christian churches but Islamic, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist institutions as well. It attempts to track how congregations change over time, per a report on recent results, by collecting information on attendance, community involvement, demographics, leadership, surrounding neighborhoods and more.
Some of those findings seem bad for Christian churches — membership has declined while non-Christian churches have grown — but some are positive: congregations have become much more diverse, and smaller churches seem to have more active members.
While fewer are attending church, the number of people who desire what the Christian faith provides — a connection to God and the community, support and love of fellow believers — hasn’t changed, Griffin says.
What many churches don’t do is look at who those people are and how to reach them.
“Churches have done a poor job of taking care of the service industry, for example,” Griffin said. “Those people work on Sundays, but they want a faith experience. There’s a lot of tribes like them, people who involve themselves in certain activities — like jobs — or leisure pursuits (that keep them from church on Sunday). But they want support and a connection to God.”
Breaking free of the Sunday morning service structure is going to take some getting used to for traditional churches, he said, but it is worth it to reach people who are new to the faith and show them “fresh expressions of worship,” Griffin said.
“That could mean smaller groups that don’t meet here,” he said.
First Presbyterian is part of a movement of churches that he personally subscribes to. Rather than hiring full-time pastors to serve as solely the spiritual head of the church, along with staff to handle all other aspects of running a religious organization, more and more churches are hiring part- or full-time pastors who can serve in a variety of roles.
“That’s what’s become more prevalent now,” Griffin said. “The pathway of seminary has shifted from intense study of scripture to being a psychiatrist, CEO and marketer, as well as a pastor.”
He summarized his job thusly: preach, teach and pastoral care.
That’s not to say pastors who follow this method aren’t scholars as well. Griffin himself is a former university professor. He retired from Jacksonville State University in Alabama and moved to Savannah, where he went to work with the Savannah Presbytery.
Another part of that movement is figuring out what to do with all the space churches like First Pres have that go unused now in their “big, fancy church buildings.” Forming partnerships with the community is a major focus at the moment.
One is already in the works with the Golden Isles YMCA, he said, to bring some of its programs to the building in downtown. Other groups, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Coastal Georgia Historical Society and Historic Brunswick Neighborhood Planning Assembly, use the building on occasion. He hopes to see more of the community welcomed into the church, whether by faith or convenience.