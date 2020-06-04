Slowly but surely life is moving toward a sense of normalcy. One solid sign that things are heading in a new direction — the return of events like First Friday in downtown Brunswick.
June’s celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. tomorrow throughout the retail district with special protocol in place to support social distancing and personal safety.
Even with the changes, it will certainly be a welcome sight for downtown entrepreneurs eager to give their bottom lines a boost after a couple of months of downturn courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic.
For Crawford Perkins, owner of SoGlo Guitar Gallery, business has been stable. Even so, he’s excited to see more familiar faces.
“Business has actually been pretty good. When we saw the pandemic coming, we put a lot of inventory online and shipped out guitars daily while we were closed,” he said.
“Then, we went curbside and appointment only for a month which was also successful.”
Now, the Gloucester Street location is back to regular hours with a lot of cleaning and sanitizing in between visitors. But while he is happy to be back to regular programming at his store, he’s also looking forward to performing for crowds once more.
A guitarist and vocalist with a number of local bands, Perkins excited to see music lovers enjoying themselves. In fact, he and his band Squirt Gun are going to be sharing some tunes during the monthly block party.
“I can’t wait for First Friday. Squirt Gun is lucky enough to be the band booked for it, and we’re all ready to see smiling faces and dancing,” he said.
While it’s been a tough road, there’s plenty of optimism on the horizon. The new Silver Bluff Brewery on Newcastle is inching closer to opening, even putting out a public call for employee applications on social media — which Perkins finds exciting. The area is poised for growth and the support for merchants has been unwavering.
“People have been so supportive. Downtown Brunswick won’t be held back,” he said.
Like her neighbors, Bernie Gendron has faced some difficult days. The owner of Island Jerk on Newcastle Street says that the first few weeks of the government mandated shutdown were extremely difficult for her business.
“The first two weeks of the shutdown was the worst, business just completely plummeted. But, as people got into the routine of eating out, it came back to about 65 to 75 percent — which with letting go all of the staff except for me and my chef — made it so we could at least tread,” she said.
Gendron was fortunate to have her customers carry her through. Otherwise, Island Jerk might not have made it.
“We were not able to secure any of the government funds being offered everything that we able to overcome was solely from my loyal customer base. They were instrumental in us staying open,” Gendron said.
“Everything from just coming in and dropping $20 for an express chicken or supporting our or homeless program so we were able to continue to feed the homeless through this. I had customers that would donate food to the Salvation Army and use me to do that. It was just awesome.”
For Gendron, First Friday will be a way to reconnect with the people who quite literally saved her business. She’s looking forward to throwing open the doors and showing her gratitude.
“I am very excited for this First Friday because I want to completely spoil my customers for getting me to this point,” she said.
While businesses are looking forward to playing host, it’s the job of the Downtown Development Authority to make sure everyone is safe. To that end, they’ve been creating plans to keep social distancing in the foreground.
In addition to First Friday, Rhythm on the River will also be back at 6 p.m. Sunday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Local band Sidetone will perform and attendees can space out while enjoying picnic snacks and music.
Mathew Hill feels that both events are designed to offer enough space to keep attendees safe.
“For First Friday, we’re going to close Newcastle and Gloucester Streets. That will give people more room to spread out,” Hill said of First Friday.
“We have a map with the alternative parking locations. We will also have the Southeast Georgia Health System with their mobile WOW unit handing out masks and hand sanitizer.”
There will be new procedures in individual stores and restaurants as well. Staff are tasked with thoroughly disinfecting all items in between guests, which can take time.
That, Hill notes, will require a bit of patience from patrons.
“They are following the state guidelines on cleaning procedures and how many people can be in a location at a time,” he said.
Overall, Hill feels that the downtown district has weathered the storm well. And, he adds, that the support of the community will propel businesses forward as merchants look to the future.
“Everybody’s sales are down obviously, but I think that the stores have done really well considering. It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “We still have to be mindful of other people and practice social distancing ... but we can do this.”