For most, New Year’s Eve didn’t offer the over-the-top party atmosphere it has in the past. Many opted to stay home due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. There, some spent time packing up Christmas decorations or enjoying backyard fireworks with the family.
But for Kicklighters, Jan. 1, 2021, proved to be a truly memorable event. That’s because Sheyann Anderson-Kicklighter and Caleb Kicklighter of Nahunta welcomed their daughter, Sophiann Celine Kicklighter, at 11:16 a.m. that morning.
Little Sophiann, who weighed exactly 8 pounds and measured 20.5 inches, was the first baby of the year for the local health system.
Sophiann is the second child to join the family. She was delivered by Dr. Mitchell V. Brock in the health system’s Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center. Brock is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology.
To celebrate, the Kicklighters were presented with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the health system’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.