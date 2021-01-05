010521_Sheyanne Anderson-Kicklighter with baby Sophiann Celine Kicklighter with Basket

Sheyanne Anderson-Kicklighter and baby Sophiann Celine Kicklighter are pictured with their gift basket at the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

 Provided photo

For most, New Year’s Eve didn’t offer the over-the-top party atmosphere it has in the past. Many opted to stay home due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. There, some spent time packing up Christmas decorations or enjoying backyard fireworks with the family.

But for Kicklighters, Jan. 1, 2021, proved to be a truly memorable event. That’s because Sheyann Anderson-Kicklighter and Caleb Kicklighter of Nahunta welcomed their daughter, Sophiann Celine Kicklighter, at 11:16 a.m. that morning.

Little Sophiann, who weighed exactly 8 pounds and measured 20.5 inches, was the first baby of the year for the local health system.

Sophiann is the second child to join the family. She was delivered by Dr. Mitchell V. Brock in the health system’s Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center. Brock is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology.

To celebrate, the Kicklighters were presented with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the health system’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.

More from this section

Golden Ray's separated stern section secured to barge

Golden Ray's separated stern section secured to barge

The Golden Ray is looking more and more like a big chunk of scrap metal sticking out of the St. Simons Sound and less like a shipwreck, especially after the vessel’s separated stern section was placed on a barge Monday for transport temporarily to a port facility on East River.

+8
Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Before going out to speak to a sizable crowd gathered in front of the GlynnDems office in Lanier Plaza, the Rev. Raphael Warnock explained why he decided to enter the race for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this election cycle.