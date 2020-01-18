A church founded by enslaved African-Americans during the heart of the Civil War will hold anniversary services Jan. 26 in a building that dates to the 1870s.
First African Baptist Church will commemorate its founding 157 years ago with a 4 p.m. service themed “A thankful people serving a faithful God” with the Rev. G. Bobby Hall of Greater Hall Temple Church as the guest speaker.
Velmon Allen, church clerk, recently stood under the high ceiling of the First African Baptist sanctuary, the stained glass windows added a warm tint to the sunlight that filtered in. Looking at the white, bead-board overhead, Allen said, “I hated when they painted the ceiling. I liked it without it covered.”
The white paint covers heart pine, a common building material in many of the historic churches in Brunswick. But it was more than 10 years before the congregation that originally formed as a Christian society had a building of its own.
A reading of the church history says that whites and African-Americans had formerly worshiped at First Baptist Church but the Civil War prompted them to split into separate congregations. Although Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, it applied only to slaves in the Confederate states, which meant it went unenforced until after the South surrendered.
Led by “watchmen,” Brunswick’s African Baptists met first in a grove on Lee Street. The Rev. Augusta Frazier, while servicing as watchman, held the first indoor services inside an old grist mill on Monck Street near Grant.
In January 1863, the Rev. Frank Harrison, a missionary from Savannah, organized them as First African Baptist Church with a treasurer, secretary and five deacons. For two years, Harrison came every three months holding meetings, baptizing and giving communion, the history says, as the church went through a series of meeting places until settling into the just completed Risley School in 1868.
After a disagreement over splitting the offering with the city’s only known black Presbyterian, businessman Urbanas Dart donated a 150-foot-by-90-foot lot on Amherst where the church now sits.
Work began on the church with funds raised by women members who also cooked meals for the construction workers. It was not until the Rev. John “Father” Williams became pastor in 1876 that the building was finished with expanded grounds and a baptismal pool.
Today, the church doesn’t have a full-time minister. The interim pastor is Milton “Mel” Gaines, director of the Brunswick Job Corps Center.
“This is all original,’’ Allen said of the structure, and because it sits in the Old Town historic preservation district, the church is limited in changes it can make. It is trying to raise money to preserve the nine stained glass windows.
First African’s ties to an old time religion is evident in the big King James Version of the scriptures that sits open on the communion table in front of the pulpit.
Inside it reads, “To the most high and mighty Prince James by the Grace of God, King of Great Britain, France and Ireland, defender of the faith.”
Unfortunately, the church doesn’t need to expand its sanctuary because its congregation has shrunk in recent years rather than grown. That has become the norm for most mainstream denominations as younger people attend nondenominational churches or don’t go at all.
“Young people say, ‘Your music is boring. Your service is boring,’ ’’ she said.
Deacon Ronnie Austin said the church has a small but faithful youth program, and he hopes they remain as adults. Austin came to the church about 10 years ago basically following his family south from New Jersey.
“My brother was in the service down here and married a young lady from Brunswick,’’ he said.
He came to visit as did his brother, sister and mother, all of whom moved to Brunswick over time.
“When my wife and I retired, we came down,’’ and, having visited First African, became members, he said.
“It’s like the small church we grew up in. I liked the church and the spirit of the church,’’ Austin said. “It’s been going down in membership, but the spirit is still there.”
Having been a deacon for 2 ½ years, he believes the church should just “keep carrying on like we’re supposed to’’ as they try to teach younger people, especially those 25 to 40, how important church is in their lives.
Unlike Allen, he has never seen the old church filled in the 1970s when there were as many as 200 worshipers in the pews. Allen said she saw no reason to leave.
“I don’t believe in church-hopping,’’ she said. “We serve the same God, and people are going to be people.”
And a couple of other African Baptist churches, Shiloh and Zion, formed out of First African, Allen said.
Also in the 1960s and 1970s, many African-American churches were the meeting places for organizers in the Civil Rights movement. Allen said part of that was because of the power of those in the pulpits.
“It was basically because of the influence pastors had on the community. Pastors and teachers used to be respected,’’ she said. “If you came to a community, you had to deal with the pastor.”
Also, there were few options aside from the main denominational churches.
“There used to not be 40 churches in a 10-block area,’’ she said.
Allen said she drove the streets and counted all the little store front churches and former houses turned into places of infrequent worship.
Everyone is welcome at Sunday morning’s 11 a.m. service and the special service at 4 p.m. on the 26th. For some, it could be a homecoming.