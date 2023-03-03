Ken Sausedo is living a double life. By day, he’s a top-producing Realtor with Signature Properties Group on St. Simons Island. But when the office closes, he moves onto another passion — the theatre.

Sausedo spent many hours on stage in high school and in college, but that interest took a back seat to his busy profession. Recently though, he decided to join up with the Island Players. He’s getting back into the thespian groove with a new play.

