Ken Sausedo is living a double life. By day, he’s a top-producing Realtor with Signature Properties Group on St. Simons Island. But when the office closes, he moves onto another passion — the theatre.
Sausedo spent many hours on stage in high school and in college, but that interest took a back seat to his busy profession. Recently though, he decided to join up with the Island Players. He’s getting back into the thespian groove with a new play.
“Even though I was very active in theater in high school and college, and spent about 15 years presenting musical monologues, this is my first production with the Island Players,” he said. “It has been a challenge to devote so much time and effort to performing, but January and February are typically slower real estate months, so it has not been too taxing on my schedule.”
That show will open this Friday.
“Firefires” is a story pulled from the pages of “Eleanor and Abel” by Annette Sanford. It was adapted for stage by Matthew Barber.
The production shares the tale of a retired school teacher named Eleanor Bannister, who lives a quiet life alone in Groverdell, Texas.
She is well set in her routines and her reputation as the town’s “most respected woman.”
All that changes when she meets Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter, she enlists to help with a hole in her roof. It seems that Abel has much more on his mind as the romantic comedy unfolds.
For his first role back in the spotlight, Sausedo will be playing Abel Brown.
“The mysterious drifter who has all the townsfolk talking,” he said.
“That strikes up a unique relationship with (Eleanor) that is sometimes cat and mouse, but never dull. I am excited about ‘Fireflies’ because I think it will definitely appeal to theater-goers in the Golden Isles area. It’s lighthearted and humorous, but at the same time it speaks to the journey of life — how we reconcile our past and look forward to our future.”
Like Sausedo, Pam Taylor is also looking forward to show time.
She began with the Players six years ago, after relocating from the Philadelphia area. Even then though, Taylor was no newbie.
“I directed and acted in a variety of shows. Moving here, I was fortunate to audition for a role and was cast in my first show with the Island Players,” she said.
Since signing on with the Players, she’s kept the director’s seat warm in addition to appearing in shows. She’s directed “One Slight Hitch,” “Nunsense,” and co-directed “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” and “Affections of May.”
“Directing brings out my creative side, and I love working with casts helping them create their characters,” she said.
Character development was one of her focal points when she began working on directing “Fireflies.”
Taylor feels that audiences will certainly be able to connect with the characters and situations.
“Fireflies is a show that everyone will identify with either by the characters or the situations,” she said. “We had our first read through shortly after the show was cast. I gave them a schedule of rehearsals and what was expected for each rehearsal and encouraged them to get off book and build their characters. They did and as a result we have a great show for everyone to enjoy.”
“Fireflies” will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It will be staged at 7:30 p.m. March 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.
There will be matinee shows at 3 p.m. March 5, 12, and 19.
Taylor hopes that the community will continue to support the cast’s hard work.
“Community theatre is a great place to showcase the very talented people living in the area,” she said.
“This is a feel-good show with some comedy and some very tender moments.”