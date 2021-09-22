Kitty Sapp won’t ever forget what she was doing the morning of March 27, 2010.
The wife of Harrison Sapp, who founded Southern Soul Barbeque with Griffin Bufkin, was selling barbecue at an art show in the village. That’s where she got word that Southern Soul was on fire. She borrowed a car and raced toward the column of black smoke that was rising straight up from the blazing restaurant.
She also remembers how St. Simons reacted once the fire was out.
“People flocked down [to the art show] and bought barbecue,’’ she said.
Some just handed her too much money for the food and said, “You’re going to need this.”
“We knew from that moment on St. Simons is a place of generosity,’’ she said. “We figured out a way to pay it back.”
They’re paying it back for the fourth year with BBQ on the Bluff, an invitational fundraiser that benefits those in the restaurant business who have landed on hard times. This year’s event is a Sept. 30 dinner at the restaurant, which already is sold out, and at Gascoigne Bluff Park from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 2 where people can dine on barbecue and other dishes cooked by pit masters and chefs from around the country and a few from the island.
They will offer the usual pit smoked barbecue pork and ribs with a wide variety of rubs and original recipe sauces, all with chefs’ personal touches. There will also be shrimp, oysters, fish and unique signature side dishes.
The Firebox Initiative helps those who work in the restaurant business who have fallen ill and were unable to work, lost homes or had a variety of family emergencies.
“We’ve helped people whose homes and apartments have burned,’’ Sapp said, “those with chronic illnesses, those with deaths in the family.”
A man who couldn’t work because of a blood clot in his leg was among the more than 700 the Firebox Initiative has helped.
The majority received help in 2020 when COVID-19 not only left people unable to work, it also closed some restaurants.
“We handed out a lot of money to local people in 2020,’’ she said. “Not so much in 2021. It hasn’t been as bad.”
The pandemic is bad enough, however, that tickets will be limited to 350.
It is also keeping chef Martin Goffin, founder and owner of Red Gum BBQ in Red Hill, Australia, from coming this year.
“He can’t come because they’re locked down,’’ Sapp said.
But there will be plenty of others from far flung places such as Sugarfire Smokehouse in St. Louis, Home Team BBQ from Charleston, S.C., Shaggy, the New Orleans Crawfish King and Pig Beach in Brooklyn.
“One of their guys travels from New York,’’ Sapp said of Pig Beach.
It’s not cheap for those chefs and cooks to come to St. Simons, but they come eagerly, she said.
“We put them up. We try to feed them and entertain them while they’re here,’’ Sapp said. “
“They come because it’s fun, and they believe in the charity. It’s a beautiful place where we have it outside. It’s just fun,’’ she said.
But some are already here including Certified Burgers, Crabdaddy’s and Silver Bluff Brewing among others. The owners of those establishments, some of whom have had periods they had to close their doors because they had too few healthy workers to open, agree it’s been a tough couple of years and people need help.
For tickets or more information go to ssbbqfirebox.com/events.