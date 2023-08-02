Since the first BBQ on the Bluff — a fundraiser for the Firebox Initiative run by Southern Soul Barbeque — in 2018, the event has sold out every year. That’s no different this year.

Brad Hummell, CEO of Firebox, said there’s a good reason for that. They don’t like to focus too much on the size of the event or how grand it is. In what’s quickly become a local staple, Establishments from around the Golden Isles and the country send their pitmasters and chefs to Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island — on Sept. 30 this year — to prepare their best and raise money for a good cause, enjoy some creative twists on barbecue staples, a little drink and great music.

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

