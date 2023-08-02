Since the first BBQ on the Bluff — a fundraiser for the Firebox Initiative run by Southern Soul Barbeque — in 2018, the event has sold out every year. That’s no different this year.
Brad Hummell, CEO of Firebox, said there’s a good reason for that. They don’t like to focus too much on the size of the event or how grand it is. In what’s quickly become a local staple, Establishments from around the Golden Isles and the country send their pitmasters and chefs to Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island — on Sept. 30 this year — to prepare their best and raise money for a good cause, enjoy some creative twists on barbecue staples, a little drink and great music.
And creative twists are what you’ll get at Firebox. In past years, Hummell’s seen a huge array of takes on the how to use barbecue mea. Brisket tacos are a standout for him.
“We want it to be a special event, we don’t want to water it down,” Hummell said.
What makes it special? It’s fun for all parties involved, from the pitmasters to the attendees. It’s fun because there’s not a lot of stress involved, Hummell said.
“If you double the ticket sales, let’ say, you don’t double the work, but there’s a lot more of it,” Hummell said.
Hummell and Southern Soul owners Griffin Bufkin and Harrison Sapp would rather keep the event a manageable size than expand and lose that fun factor. It’s Firebox’s flagship fundraiser. It should retain what makes it such a memorable evening. It hasn’t remained the same, though. Hummell said the evening has expanded a little to include some invite-only occasions tied to BBQ on the Bluff.
This year is a little different, though. BBQ on the Bluff 2022 was canceled due to the approach of Hurricane Ian. Weather forecast and emergency management authorities saw a chance the storm could hit the Isles, but it ultimately brought little more than tropical storm conditions.
It’s no surprise. The event has sold out every year, but this one was already starting off on the back foot, so to speak.
“Last year was a sellout, and we gave people the option to sell theirs back (because of the cancelation). Most people kept the tickets from last year, so we didn’t have many to sell,” Hummell said.
Can still get in as an individual or corporate sponsor
Nearly 6,200 people in Glynn County work in food service, according to Firebox. In the South, 45% of food service workers are low-income and only 14% of restaurants offer paid family leave, disability or group medical insurance.
They vowed to pay it forward when Southern Soul BBQ caught fire in 2010. Restaurants in the Golden Isles showed owners Bufkin and Sapp what community means by helping them get back on their feet in short order.
Firebox functioned behind the scenes for a few years, and in 2018 was formalized in a nonprofit organization headed by an executive director. One hundred percent of contributions did and continue to go directly toward the grants. In 2018 and 2019, the organization gave out around $70,000 in grants to restaurants and food service workers in need of a hand.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Firebox was put to the test. The nonprofit withstood the test with the backing of the Golden Isles community, distributing over $230,000 to keep food service workers afloat from 2020-2022, pushing the total since 2018 past $300,000.
The only way forward is to continue to help people, Hummell said. To that end, Firebox announced it would be officially expanding to assist McIntosh County businesses by the end of this year, and Camden County by the end of 2024.