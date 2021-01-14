Like so many in the artistic community, Ella Cart enjoys finding the bright spots in life. It’s certainly something that is evident in her work. The painter includes pops of color in her landscapes and forest scenes, adding a bit of light into otherwise monochromatic schemes.
As with her canvases, Cart looks to find ways to cultivate positivity in the real world. And through her work with the artistic collaborative, ArtTrends, she’s found plenty of ways to do that. Connecting with other artists has brought multiple benefits to her life, especially through the dark days of the pandemic.
“I think the arts really have brought a lot of bright spots when we really haven’t had very many,” she said.
Cart and the rest of the ArtTrends community are always looking for ways to share that. They didn’t have to look far to find others who share that view. Their neighbors in Palmetto Walk, shops located off Frederica Road, also embrace that artsy theme.
“A couple of months back, we were just talking about how nice it would be if another artistic shop would open up here ... and then the Stitchery opened up. We thought OK ... that is great, we have this creative row,” she said. “The Stitchery has its hand-dyed yarns so a lot of the local fiber artists go there.”
They decided to join forces for a special event — Fine Art, Fashion and Fiber. It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 3301-3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Clothing stores and art galleries will have artisans showcasing their skills.
ArtTrends will feature guest artist Lydia Thompson. Evelyne Talman will showcase jewelry designer Charlie Wharton, while the Stitchery will share several fiber artists. Anderson Gallery will feature local watercolorist Catherine Hillis along with other artists and Evelyne Talman will highlight fashion design.
Cart says the group is very excited to be able to offer something during an otherwise slow time of year.
“We actually started talking about doing something like this before the pandemic. Then, we had to shut down and when we reopened and started looking at when to do it. January is kind of a let down month after Christmas and there’s not much going on,” she said. “So we decided that would be a good time to do it.”
The stores are hoping for nice weather, so they can open their doors to let attendees float between the shops.
“We hope that it will be nice,” Cart said. “We will have wine but no food. So we will serve that and hopefully people will wear masks and just casually stroll. There will be some really wonderful art.”
By sharing that, Cart says, the artists hope to buoy the spirits of those who attend. And also add to the area’s vibrant art community.
“I think that this island, as a whole, is really supportive of the arts. It’s really the bright side of the pandemic. We have all been stuck in our studios working away, making art and doing the best we can do to make something positive,” she said.