Like everyone these days, the Rev. Paul McKenzie has been adjusting to his new normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Brunswick has switched to broadcasting his sermons, uploading at 10 a.m. each Sunday. The church also shares a weekly Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“Our service is really pared down. It’s really just me and our media person filming this, but we are still seeking to be effective,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that people can hear the word of God. That’s where the comfort is.”
McKenzie feels obliged to offer that comfort during a time of uncertainty and fear. And it’s in the word itself that provides that sense of relief.
“That is how we know we’re going to be OK. We know and rely on doctrine. It’s the knowledge that removes the stress,” he said. “You know, it can be difficult sometimes if you get a diagnosis from a doctor but it’s worse before you know and you mind runs away with you. The stress of not knowing can be worse than the news itself.”
McKenzie tries to instill the sense of certainty brought by Christ in his congregation. It’s through this faith that he is able to see the path and purpose amidst the chaos of the world.
“We live in a fallen world. Things are not perfect and they’re not going to be perfect. There are going to be issues and while this is certainly the most significant issue we’ve faced in our lifetime … it’s not the last issue we will face,” he said.
“Generations before us have gone through similar things and we will have to face other situations but the thing we have to keep coming back to is the truth of what is really important and what times like this can do for us.”
That is, he says, removing the usual trivialities and prejudices in life. In good times, this can be difficult, as it is easy to continue coasting along. In dark days, however, the faithful call out to God for help.
“We don’t have to grapple with anything when things are going well. We are less concerned with others. Things like this really grab our attention and make us look for comfort,” he said.
“And because of this, we start becoming more devout, more caring and more concerned. We become more generous. It brings out the best in us. We don’t like that this is happening but sometimes this is how God can get our attention.”
As tribulations fall upon the world, hearts soften. People become more willing to connect as they share in sorrow and suffering.
“It’s something about the human spirit. When we are all suffering from the same malady, we are more likely to be in community with one another. We’re less likely to have prejudices or find fault with each other,” he said.
“I think that is what we can take away from times like these. In order to survive and move through this, we have to be able to find a sense of peace.”
Looking to the positives helps, McKenzie said. It can be strengthened bonds and relationships or more time to rest and relax.
Taking time, too, to read and understand the word of God is a powerful way to pass this period. That’s why McKenzie hopes that Christians will continue their spiritual work during this global pandemic.
“The Holy Spirit makes itself available through the word. And even though churches doors are closed, we still need the word,” McKenzie said. “The church is not just a building. It is a spiritual organism that operates through the word of God. And that is what will bring us comfort and get us through.”
Leaning on the word and finding ways to offer support to one’s fellow man is the best way to move forward, McKenzie feels. And he hopes once this passes, humanity will emerge better than before.
“We have to look for ways to support each other. We could look for ways to try to be better. We should also look for the truth,” he said. “There’s a hymn that I love, ‘In Times Like These,’ it says, ‘In times like these you need a savior, In times like these you need an anchor; be very sure, be very sure, and your anchor holds and grips the solid rock. Our anchor is Jesus.”