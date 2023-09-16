My Dad is home. On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, my earthly father went home to be with our Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. The Rev. Jesse H. Yarborough, Jr., better known as Buzz or Fr. Buzz, just turned 84 years old on September 8. My wife, Amber, and I enjoyed speaking to him, as it sounded like he had a wonderful birthday. Dad’s health was in slow decline, but his passing was sudden and unexpected. Wednesday morning, my dad woke up in his condo with my mom, ready for another day. That afternoon, he awakened in heaven with Jesus for the rest of his eternity. My mother, sister and I (and our families) have all been in shock and saddened by our loss. We weren’t ready to let go yet. We wanted more time together. We had a big trip planned for November. We wanted a few more memories in these later years.
My mom called me on Wednesday to share the news. It instantly took me back to 34 years ago as a high school senior, when my mom told me, “Jay is dead.” With tears in her eyes and the deepest look of pain, Mom shared that my brother died in a car accident (January 1987). It was one of my life’s hardest moments, taking my breath out of me. When I answered the phone Wednesday, I could once again hear Mom’s sobs and those words, “David, David, your dad is dead.” I wasn’t prepared. My body went numb, my head spun and the moment again took my breath away. In a moment, life changed. I wasn’t prepared for the sadness and grief. I have cried until it hurts.
