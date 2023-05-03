By some accounts, Cinco de Mayo is the sixth most popular drinking holiday in the U.S., but it’s easily Bubba Garcia’s busiest and loudest night of the year.
“It’s not one of, it is our biggest day of the year,” said Alex Flores, GM of the Mexican cantina in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. “This is definitely the spot to be for Cinco.”
That’s been true for Flores in his nine years with the restaurant and bar, and this year doesn’t look to be any different. It’s going to be an “all-out fiesta,” with deals on margaritas and carnitas — carnita tacos, carnita quesadillas, carnita burritos, the list goes on. Local band Defunk is also playing from 6-9 p.m. Friday night, he said.
Cinco de Mayo — Spanish for, what else, the Fifth of May — is often mistaken for Mexico’s independence day. Flores wouldn’t call himself a history buff, but when it’s the occasion of your busiest night, it pays to know a little about what the celebration means.
“That’s not what it is at all,” he said. “It’s to celebrate the Mexicans’ victory of the French at the (Battle of) Puebla.”
Perhaps the most celebrated single military victory in the U.S., for Bubba’s May 5 is traditionally an all-hands-deck evening, he said, with the entire staff reporting in at some point during the day and night. But they usually have a good time doing it.
“I really like the vibe, and love to see the place packed all day. People drink, they have a good time,” Flores said. “The crowd is very friendly, people love to walk about in sombreros.”
If you want to get in the spirit, Flores suggested trying Bubba’s house margarita at home.
Directions: Pour into a glass with ice and mix well, add a splash of your favorite cerveza.