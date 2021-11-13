In the present climate we are living in, it seems far more easy to criticize and complain than to give thanks. It seems more people are free to share their frustrations and disappointments while counting their losses than stopping in gratitude to count their blessings.
It is November — mid-November — as this article gets published. I heard recently that our seasons begin with early Christmas, Halloween, Christmas and more Christmas, Thanksgiving, and finally Christmas again. I have been seeing Black Friday sales online and in my email box since around Labor Day, or was it July 4th?
So my plan is to extend Thanksgiving with this article. We are starting early because I believe so many of could use a gratitude adjustment. Our world needs more grateful people and less grumpy people. We need more thankfulness and less greediness.
I truly believe God would love to see more gratitude in the hearts and lives of his people. God loves gratitude. He loves when people rejoice with thanks for their blessings and His goodness whether small or large. The Bible continually encourages us and calls us to give thanks. Here are just a few verses that speak to this call from our God: “Oh Give Thanks to the Lord for He is good; his steadfast loves endures forever.” (Psalm 107:1); “Oh give Thanks to the Lord; call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people.” (1 Chronicles 16:8); “Giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 5:20); “And let the peace of Christ rule in your heart… and be thankful.” (Colossians 3:15); “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:57). In the Gospels, we also read of an encounter that Jesus had with 10 lepers. He healed all of them, and they went on their way. The story turns as we read, “Then, one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, praising God with a loud voice; and he fell on his face and Jesus’ feet, giving him thanks.” (Luke 17:15,16) Ten lepers had cried out in a loud voice for healing, but this one man is coming to give thanks and praise in a loud voice. Praising is the joyful recounting of all that God has done for us. It is a celebration of his goodness mixed in with thankfulness for what He has done. Worship is similar but different. True worship comes from a deeper place in our hearts and spirit where one gets lost in their admiration of another. Worship moves beyond celebration to the adoration of our great God. Most of our worship services combine music that help bring about praise and worship.
The leper comes and falls on his face to give thanks. He is truly and humbly grateful that He has been touched by Jesus. I believe Jesus really loves this moment as he says: “Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?” And he said to Him, “Rise and go your way; your faith has made you well.’” (Luke 17:18-19)
The man’s thanks is an expression of his faith in the Son of God Jesus Christ. There are times in the Gospel’s that is says Jesus was amazed at the faith of people who came to him. This response is not quite as strong, but there is a definite sense that Jesus was pleased by the man’s genuine gratitude and thanks. The heart of gratitude by the leper connected with the heart of Jesus Christ. God loves gratitude so much that he gives us this command from Paul: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)
God loves gratitude so much that he says it is a part of his will for our lives. So be grateful, give thanks, and get a gratitude adjustment. I encourage you this week to write down at least 5 to 10 things you want to thank God for each day. And that’s the Word.