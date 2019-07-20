So what are you afraid of? Is it snakes, spiders, clowns … some of these fears can be a little funny actually, but real fear is no laughing matter. True fear is one of the most powerful and paralyzing emotions known to man. We may call it anxiety, worry, nervousness or a number of other things, but it all comes back to fear. One study looked at over 500 people who responded by identifying 7,000 different types of fears. That is over 14 fears per person.
When it comes down to it though, there are three basic fears that we deal with as human beings. The first type is healthy fear. This would be having the right fears for the right reasons: fear of jumping off a high building, being bit by a rattlesnake, running out in traffic, or being friends with a Florida Gator fans. These are just good healthy fears that can protect you and keep you from danger. Okay, I am just kidding about the Gator fan (kind of), but you get my drift. Some fear is just healthy.
Then there is holy fear. The book of Proverbs tells us that the beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord. The fear of the Lord involves a holy and awesome reverence for God that leads one to a place of submission to Him and acknowledgement that He is in charge. Jesus told his disciples “I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more. But I will show you whom you should fear: Fear him who, after your body has been killed, has authority to throw you into hell. Yes, I tell you, fear him” (Luke 12:4 – 5).
This is the fear of God. It does not take away from his love for us, and our love for Him. The fear of the Lord, though, is this awe and respect for God, knowing that He is God and you are not. He is Master and you are servant. He is holy and you are sinful. The fear of God and the love of God should cause us to submit to him. Holy fear is a good fear that leads us to truly follow him.
Last of all there is hostage fear. It is called hostage fear because this type of fear seizes you and will not let go. This is the negative kind of fear that keeps so many up at night. It first seized Adam and Eve in the garden after they has disobeyed God, and it has gripped many hearts since then. Hostage fear makes you its prisoner. It becomes a prison that locks you in while it locks God and others out. There is nothing worse than longing for peace and joy but being held hostage by fear.
When people get scared, they usually respond in one of three ways — fight, flight, or fright. Some choose to fight. Do you come out swinging when you get scared? Maybe you go into control mode, trying to control anything or anybody you can in order to feel like you can are still in charge. Fighting fear is not bad, but it is often done in an unhealthy way because of self-preservation. This is not usually done with a clear mind.
Maybe you go into flight mode instead and start to run. Do you just seek to avoid the issue by going into denial? This can involve running physically away, but it can also be an emotional and/or mental escape from the problem.You can try to out run your fear, but it always catches up.
Do you go into fright mode? This happens when you just lock up because the fear has taken over.
Do you know God’s answer to fear? He simply says time and time again throughout scripture, “Fear not, for I am with you!” God’s answer for your fear is for you to realize that you are not alone, but that He is with you! God’s desire is for us to walk in faith and not fear. And that’s the Word!
