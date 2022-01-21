Janie Pritchard’s love of sewing began when she was a youngster taking 4-H classes.
“I think I was 12 years old,” Pritchard recalled with a laugh.
Ever since, she’s been keen to explore any fiber-related field. From quilting to knitting, Pritchard has done a bit of it all. It became a relaxing hobby as she grew into adulthood and embarked on a busy career as a Realtor in San Cristobal, Fla.
But when she moved to the Golden Isles to retire, Pritchard wanted to connect with others who shared her creative passion.
“I moved here in 2013 and I went to the then quilt store (Connie Vagtborg’s quilt store), and I told them that I wanted to make friends. She said, ‘Oh you should join the fiber arts guild.’ So that’s what I did,” she said.
In the guild, she found many others who loved various types of crafting. They’ve been able to exchange ideas and learn from one another, which is something Pritchard has always appreciated.
“That’s really what I like about it. You are always learning something and are able to find inspiration. I mean, I’ve been crafting for 40 years and I always learn something,” she said.
Like Pritchard, Jean Sucher also retired to the area. This gave her time to do something she always wanted to do — learn to weave. In fact, it was this quest that led her to co-found the guild more than 30 years ago.
“One of the things on my bucket list after retiring and moving to St. Simons Island in 1984 was to learn to weave,” Sucher said. “A beginning weaving course at the Coastal Alliance for the Arts lead to meeting two weavers, and we decided to find others interested in fiber arts to form a group. Thus, was born the Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild.”
Sucher has been involved with the Fiberarts Guild in various capacities as chair, group leader, exhibit chair, program presenter, as well as member of numerous sub-groups.
“Having the opportunity to meet, interact and become friends with so many talented fiber enthusiasts over the years has been a joy,” she said.
Audrey Stewart agrees. Another longtime guild member, Stewart met two of her best friends through the group.
Today, she focuses mostly on smaller, hand-stitched projects, but she always looks forward to seeing other guild members’ works, particularly the quilts.
“I have never made a quilt, but I can appreciate the beautiful work others display with color, stitching, fabric and imagination. During the monthly meetings of the guild, in the Show and Share segments, there is always a beautiful quilt,” she said.
“I’ve never made woven beaded jewelry but others show outstanding skills developed over the years in the guild. Monthly small group meetings enable one to learn some particular skill or to ask questions and solve problems. Over the years, I have been in and out of the garment construction group, knitting and embroidery. Currently, there are nine active interest groups within the guild.”
Come February, the public will be able to get a peek at the wide variety of methods the group utilizes. The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will host an opening reception for its Biennial Fiber Arts Show and Sale at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a fashion show at 6:30 p.m. where models will don the clothes the members have made.
Pritchard, Sucher and Stewart will all have pieces featured, with Pritchard creating the quilt to be raffled off.
“The cost of the tickets will go back to the guild to cover the costs of holding the fashion show,” she said. “I also have a denim vest, some needlepoint, rug hooking and two quilts in the show.”
For Sucher’s part, she will be sharing some of her beaded designs.
“This year, I am showing an original design bracelet and earring set, and an example of contemporary geometric beadwork, a 3D Batcycle,” she said. “This is a turning toy constructed of beaded triangles. The Batcycle was done over several months; the jewelry took about 10 hours.”
Stewart is entering a framed embroidery piece which started out over a year ago as a Crazy Quilt challenge.
“The challenge was to learn new stitches. Everything in the piece was from my stash of threads and fabrics collected over the years,” she said.
Altogether, the group is excited to showcase the breadth of their interests and abilities. And Pritchard is hopeful that it may even move others to try their hand at the fiber arts.
“I think people should come to see all of the talent that’s here in Glynn County. There’s a lot of work that’s put into these pieces. And you never know, someone might find something they’d like to try. They might find it relaxing. It’s especially good for retired people. Everyone needs a project or a hobby. I know I solve a lot of the world’s problems when I’m working on projects,” she said with a chuckle.