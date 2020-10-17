The very word “huddle” would send shivers up the spine of a health care professional urging social distancing during the pandemic.
The huddle, however, is the organizational base the Fellowship of Christian Athletes uses to instill Christian character in those who play sports in area schools. Those huddles of young athletes were broken up and sent home when schools closed because of the coronavirus.
The FCA also couldn’t open its face-to-face programs including summer sports camps, said Tim Harden, area director of the FCA that serves Glynn and McIntosh counties.
“They canceled sports in the spring,’’ he said. “One minute we’re on the sideline, and the next minute there is no sideline.”
With students ordered home, FCA did what businesses and governments did — it made a quick pivot from being in the locker rooms to connecting remotely. The FCA rapidly created from scratch a virtual platform that kept coaches and huddle leaders connected, Harden said.
The site www.fca.org/virtual gave coaches and the FCA huddle leaders at the 11 public schools in Glynn and McIntosh counties, two private schools and College of Coastal Georgia a way to receive daily devotions, study the Bible or take “3D” coaching classes.
The 3D classes cover the mind, body and “the soul of the player,’’ Harden said. “The third dimension is the spiritual dimension where you’re trying to get to the heart of the athlete.”
There were weekly Huddle-Up podcasts featuring Ben Watson and Mo Isom interviews of two local pro athletes, Adam Wainwright and Jonathon Byrd, along with others with Dabo Swinney, Tony Dungy and Mark Richt.
The professions of Christian faith by some of the biggest names in sports have figured into the FCA’s mission since its inception. After FCA founder Don McClanen and Branch Rickey met, just after World War II, the pair had a five-hour discussion in which they hammered out a vision of the FCA. Rickey gave the keynote speech at the FCA’s first national conference in 1956 in Estes Park, a resort in the Colorado Rockies. Rickey raised funds for FCA and remained a supporter for the rest of his life.
A giant among baseball managers and front office executives, Rickey took eight teams to the World Series and won four. He helped to break baseball’s color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 and, eight years later, Roberto Clemente, one of the first Latino players in the major leagues, to Pittsburgh Pirates. A native of Puerto Rico, Clemente died Dec. 31, 1972, when the plane he had loaded with relief supplies for earthquake victims in Nicaragua went down.
In FCA’s formative years, all interactions were in person, but during the pandemic the FCA relied on technology. It used weekly national Zoom calls for “engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes.”
Even as academic sports officials cautiously resumed workouts prior to opening practices, visitors were not allowed and that included the FCA.
The FCA used that time to engage in discussion groups that helped prepare for ministering directly when things opened back up as they did near the end of summer.
“By August, we were back on the sidelines,’’ Harden said. “It’s certainly more challenging when you can’t meet face-to-face. Kids had Zoom fatigue.”
Every coach has a playbook and for the FCA it’s the Good Book.
In his newsletters during the shutdown, Harden always had a Christian message with appropriate Bible verses.
“For I consider the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us,’’ it says in Romans 13:8.
When the coronavirus has completely faded, teams will face new problems as Glynn Academy did in the City Championship while playing Brunswick High with a number of players sidelined with injuries. Harden says such adversity can be related to Biblical teachings.
“The coaching staff didn’t give up. They brought belief to the team. Keep competing. Keep doing your best with what you’ve got,’’ Harden said.
As the coaches persevere and “love these kids, they get belief,’’ Harden said.
The belief is that God is always with you no matter how bad things get whether it be dealing with a pandemic or a loss on the field.
“He’s helping you not live for yourself,’’ Harden said. “If you don’t have Him, all you have is you.”