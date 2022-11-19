Thanksgiving dinner — for many, it’s an occasion to enjoy with friends, family or both. It’s easy to take the annual feast for granted, but there are those in the community who would spend it alone if not for ministries like Feed My Sheep.
“Feed My Sheep is a community program for Thanksgiving to bring us together,” said the Rev. Troy Moody, pastor of Kingdom Builder Church. “It’s not just for the hungry, but for those who don’t have any family or company coming home, and somewhere for Christians in the community to get together in fellowship.
“And it’s not just to say we’re Christian, but to show the community through action that we’re all God’s children and we are his sheep — ergo, Feed My Sheep.”
More than just a meal, the church also seeks donations of dress clothing, household items — cleaning supplies, toiletries, paper goods, school supplies, etc. — and furniture and electronics to give people in need a chance to “shop” for these items.
Last year, Moody said the community generously donated five flat-screen TVs that were given away along with more standard goods.
“We do a clothing and household items giveaway for people who are poor or may be moving out on their own, especially young people who don’t have anything of their own,” Moody said.
Local thrift shop hello Goodbuy, an ecumenical outreach run by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, pitches in some of their store racks and shelves to use as the “store,” Moody said, while the food comes from a collection of local restaurants and stores — Grandy’s, Honeybaked Ham, Winn-Dixie and Ole Times Country Buffet.
Furniture and clothes come entirely from individual donations, however. Moody says he’d been able to establish a reliable pipeline from people looking to move or downsize, to people who are just moving out on their own.
“We transfer those things to the people who need these items,” Moody said. “We make sure they’re in good condition, if not we throw them out.”
The dinner takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School in Brunswick.
For more information about the dinner or to donate or volunteer, visit the Facebook page of Kingdom Builder Church or call Moody at 912-577-2810.
Moody said the church is always looking for more donations of goods and more hands to help set up the store and feed the attendees.
The annual dinner at Burroughs-Molette was one of the very first outreach ministries of Kingdom Builder Church, founded by Moody over 20 years ago.
Moody, working for a prison ministry at the time, felt a calling to found his own church. Preaching and ministering he had experience with, but he also knew that God wanted him to do something with this church he was founding — later to be named Kingdom Builders. He came back to his family home in Brunswick and prayed to God for guidance.
“He said, ‘I want you to have a Thanksgiving dinner to feed my sheep,’” Moody said.
A simple enough command, but actually going about it proved to be a little difficult in the beginning. Finding volunteers to donate food and their time to serving the food was a hard task at first, but he’s built a lot of trust after 20 years of showing the community that Feed My Sheep is what he says it is.
Brunswick has been through a lot in recent years, he said, and this dinner also serves as an expression of the unity that’s gotten the city through recent events like the capsizing of the Golden Ray, the COVID-19 pandemic, several major storms and the trial of Travis and Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“We come just to share with the community in the oneness. We have different organizations and churches, and we all come together as one,” Moody said. “Not just for Thanksgiving Day, but to remind people how grateful we are to a God who allowed us to be here another day, just as the Native Americans and Pilgrims came together.”