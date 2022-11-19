Thanksgiving dinner — for many, it’s an occasion to enjoy with friends, family or both. It’s easy to take the annual feast for granted, but there are those in the community who would spend it alone if not for ministries like Feed My Sheep.

“Feed My Sheep is a community program for Thanksgiving to bring us together,” said the Rev. Troy Moody, pastor of Kingdom Builder Church. “It’s not just for the hungry, but for those who don’t have any family or company coming home, and somewhere for Christians in the community to get together in fellowship.

More from this section