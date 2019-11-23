Feed my Sheep embodies the spirit of giving

The Rev. Troy Moody believes one blessing begets another. The pastor of Kingdom Builder Church in Brunswick has seen it work time and again since venturing into the ministry more than 20 years ago.
“We started our ministry in Atlanta in one of the mega ministry programs. I was in the prison ministry and was there 15 years. But I was born and raised in Brunswick and was called back home,” he said.
When he returned, he started working with those in need in the community. It’s a mission that’s been close to his heart for 19 years and a key part of the plan has been the annual Feed My Sheep Thanksgiving dinner. Held on the holiday each year, it is an open invitation to anyone who wants to come enjoy food and fellowship.
But Moody is quick to point out that his church has never gone it alone.
“There are so many good people in Brunswick that it almost took off by itself. We just invited other churches and other organizations to join us. And they did. We partner with Honey Baked Ham, Golden Corral, Grandy’s, Winn-Dixie and Harris Teeter donate food,” he said.
“People come to volunteer from all walks of life we’re just the middle man. We are in contact with those who have a need, and we get in touch with those who can supply the things needed. It’s for everybody ... the seniors who don’t have family or the homeless who are hungry. Everybody is welcome.”
This year, the Feed My Sheep dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School in Brunswick. Moody expects to have another year filled with diners — distributing approximately 500 meals — as well as a sea of volunteers of all ages.
“A lot of young people get involved. There’s a Girl Scout Troop that participates. We have the Brunswick High School football and basketball team delivering for Meals on Wheels since they don’t serve on Thanksgiving Day. We give them a certificate at the end saying they participated, and they look like they won the lottery,” he said.
Naturally, church members from throughout the community are on hand. They come from varying denominations and locations but all share the call to serve others.
“We have people from so many churches who help us. North Island Church on St. Simons is a great supporter. The Gathering Place’s John Williams and their crew are there every year,” he said.
But the food isn’t the only offering. During the dinner, donated clothing and household items are distributed among the crowd.
“There have been so many blessings through the years. We had a furniture store, who because we’re a 501c3, was able to donate eight beds. We decked them out with comforters, pillows, blankets, the works and set them out in the cafeteria,” he said.
“This young lady came in and asked about them, then said ‘What do I have to do to get a bed?’ I told her it was hers. She sat on it for most of the part dinner. It turns out that her family had just moved into a housing complex and didn’t have a bed. They were all sleeping on the floor. I saw her later on and she said that night the entire family slept in the bed.”
It’s testimonies like these that prove to be the greatest gift for Moody. It reaffirms that the work being done extends far beyond Thanksgiving Day.
“You never know which way God will take it. Each year there’s something different ... different blessings that come. There’s a couple from Canada who saw our ad in the paper and came out to volunteer. The woman was talking to a blind lady who was asking for a blanket. So she got her the blanket but while they were driving back to Canada the couple decided they wanted to do something more for Brunswick,” he said.
And they meant business. The couple wanted to purchase 150 space heaters and tracked Moody down to enlist his help to distributing them to the needy in the area.
“They sent us a check and we got with the Community Action Agency to find people who needed them in the area. There are just so many stories like that,” he said. “Another one — a family from St. Simons delivered food to a house in Thalmann. The house’s front porch was caving in and so for Christmas they paid to fix their house. It’s just been incredible.”
Stories like these illustrate that the blessings flow both ways. Not only do those receiving the food or clothing benefit, those donating, volunteering and giving have their hearts moved as well.
“Many people are looking for an outlet to volunteer and they find that here. They’re put in touch with people who really have needs,” he said. “It just shows you what God can do. I don’t do anything. Every year, I just pray that he will show me what to do. And he continues to open the doors and bless this community.”
• For those interested in more information about volunteering, donating items or food, contact Kingdom Builders Church at 912-577-2810.