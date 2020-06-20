Many men try to go to church with their dads on Father’s Day. Mark Anthony Linton has spent 30 years of Sundays in worship with his father, all in the same church.
The 30-year-old, a father of two himself, is the administrative pastor at Christian Renewal Church where he grew up and where his father, Mark Linton, 57, is the senior pastor.
As a child, Mark Anthony was there Sunday mornings when his father was the youth pastor, a position he held for 26 years. He remembers it as a great time.
“When your dad’s a youth pastor, it’s a lot more fun because you end up going to Gatlinburg and Six Flags. We never needed to take family vacations,’’ he said.
He was always among the first people in church on Sundays and the last to leave. That was tiring especially during revival services when, he said, “We were at church more than at home. I would come every Sunday with my dad and open up the church.”
His was a smooth ride, but not so much for Mark Linton who traveled a rocky road to Christianity with a couple of arrests.
He first attended Christian Renewal at the invitation of his sister. When he asked why he should go, she said, “They’ve got pretty girls and good music. I liked both.”
Then, he paused saying he was about to say something his sister would rather he didn’t, but it’s part of what got him where he is today.
“We smoked a joint on the way. The first time I came to this church, I came with a buzz on,” he said.
He stayed away for two full years until Feb. 9, 1986. He had driven to Darien with a girl, her sister and their cousin where police pulled his car over and found the pound of marijuana he had intended to deliver.
“I got arrested on a Friday, got out on Saturday and came to this church on the following Sunday,’’ he said.
When he arrived, he saw a man standing at the church door and he expected trouble. It was the same man who had driven to Darien two nights earlier to pick up his daughters and niece because the young man who had driven them there was in the county jail.
“I was expecting a fight. Instead, he asked me to sit with his family,’’ Linton said.
His heart and life were changed that Sunday morning.
Billy Godwin was taking a turn in the pulpit, and, as usual, Godwin had the congregation laughing hard and frequently. Not Mark Linton. He cried throughout the service weighed down by his sin. The late Allen Berry prayed with him and stayed with him three hours as he asked Jesus for forgiveness and to take charge of his life.
He woke up Monday morning with no desire for drugs and hasn’t touched any since.
Doug Watson was the youth minister, and Mark Linton shared his testimony with the youth and ultimately the entire church. He became the assistant youth pastor and on June 1, 1990, after Watson left to begin a college ministry in Statesboro, Linton became the youth pastor.
Looking across his office at his son, the elder Linton said, “This young man was eight months old.”
There is often some rebellion in families, often in the teen years, but that never happened with Mark Anthony.
He would get up on Sunday morning, put on his little black suit and they would stop at Hardee’s on the way so young Mark Anthony could get an egg and cheese biscuit.
“I’m about 5, feeling like Dad’s the pastor, but I’m helping. We just had our egg and cheese biscuit, and we’re ready,’’ he said.
And he didn’t leave it at the church door. At home he’d dress up in his suit, line up his stuffed animals, and sometimes his baby sister, and preach to them.
“I had a stool, a little stand and a picture Bible. I had one message,’’ delivered with conviction, he said.
“‘Jesus … is Lord … of all.’’’
He kept at it even though he didn’t get the first “Amen.”
When he turned 20, his way in life was as clear as his father’s became on that Sunday morning in 1986.
He knew he wanted to serve God, and knew God would provide a way. That way turned out to the place where he and his father came to know Jesus.
“I’m getting to serve and worship with people who knew me as a baby, who held me in the nursery,’’ the people who did so much to encourage him, he said.
The elder Linton became associate pastor in 2016 and his son took over the youth program. In June 2018, the Rev. Bill Ligon, the founding pastor of the church retired and Mark Linton was named senior pastor and his son the administrative pastor.
For decades, the Rev. Ligon had delivered his sermons flawlessly, with depth and conviction in a smooth and comforting voice. When it came time for him to retire, he became the pastor emeritus.
“I still call him from time to time, to gain some wisdom. He calls me his pastor, and he does it with sincerity,’’ Mark Linton said.
In his 30 years as the pastor, Mark Linton has seen young lives go the wrong way and never come back. His could have gone the same way, but at his lowest he came to a church that responded with understanding and love.
“Every church’s No. 1 goal should be to love God and to love people,’’ Linton said. “He even gives us the love, to love him back.”
The preaching duties are on a three-preacher rotation with the Lintons taking turns with the Rev. Patrick Eades, executive director of Skylark. Eades’ son, Kevin, also followed in his father’s footsteps. He is a middle and high school pastor at Church of the Highlands in Birmingham and oversees youth ministries at the church’s 22 campuses.
As for Mark Anthony Linton, he has more of his father’s steps to follow. As his dad did, he plans to go through Christian Renewal’s three-year school of ministry, a program where numerous pastors have trained.
Both plan to continue seeing each other in the same church every Sunday morning including Fathers Day.