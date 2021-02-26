The bond between dads and their daughters is a very special one. A father will always be his daughter’s rock and the barometer by which she measures all the other men in her life. And for him, she will always be his little girl, no matter how old she gets.
It’s this special relationship that Skylark has been working to cultivate and nurture for the last 21 years. For more than two decades, the local nonprofit has hosted its Father-Daughter Purity Ball, an event held on Jekyll Island and designed to lay the foundation for healthy relationships.
“This special event exists for the purpose of celebrating the relationship between father and daughter, providing an opportunity for dads to show their daughters how precious they are,” says Christy Carter, director of growth and events for Skylark.
The event includes dinner, gifts, ballroom dance instruction and a purity commitment ceremony. But, this year, Carter notes there’s even more that’s been added to the agenda.
“Along with the fresh rebranding of the event, we’ve added a pre-dinner etiquette demo before the meal, plus each daughter will receive an additional gift, compliments of Pillow Grace Project,” she said.
This year the ball will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 13 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. In addition to Pillow Grace, the event is being sponsored by Adelaide’s Paint & Décor, Beachview Tent & Rentals, Christina’s Dance World, Fierce Strategy and Creative, Polished Peyton, The Rose & Vine, along with an anonymous supporter.
The registration for dad-daughter duos is $75. Scholarships are also available. To register or for information about those scholarships, visit www.goldenislespurityball.com.
It will be a special evening for both parents and children who will best clothes for a special evening.
“Dads and their daughters get dressed-up for the event. This opportunity helps to strengthen a father’s uniquely protective relationship with his daughter and allows him the chance to support her in a commitment to purity,” she said.
And for those children without a father in their lives, Carter says that any male relative or role model will do.
“If you know of a daughter without a dad to attend, granddaddies, uncles, family friends and godfathers are all welcome to host young ladies at the purity ball,” she said.
While the father-daughter dance is an important agenda item, it is not the only activity on the calendar. Skylark will also host its 12th Annual Walk for Life. That will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. March 6 at North Glynn Park Walking Track. All funds raised will benefit the Brunswick Medical Clinic, Mobile Unit, BRAVEheart Teen Initiative Program and its satellite programs in the community.
“The Walk for Life is an annual fundraising event where walkers seek pledges in advance to support the work Skylark serving women and families in our community and Southeast Georgia,” Carter said.
Churches, organizations, businesses and individuals can register their teams online at helloskylark.com/walk. In efforts to double the number of walkers this year, prize incentives are new to the program this year, along with the opportunity to attend the inaugural Champions for Life Dinner event this summer.
Recognition will be given to the Top Walker, Top Team, and on the day of the event, one team will receive the “Shining Bright” award for showing the most spirit on the day of the walk.
“We’re grateful for the hundreds of participants that will take part in the walk. In today’s culture, we need now more than ever for Champions for Life to work together bringing hope, and healing to women, men, and teens in Glynn County,” Carter said.