When Lillian Clark moved to the Isles more than 20 years ago, she had one goal — she wanted to do something that made an impact.
“We were living in Florida before and my daughter had foster children. She had three boys of her own and then two sets of foster children. She also helped establish a visitation center down there,” she recalled.
“So when I moved here, I thought, ‘I want to do something that means something.’”
She discovered that “something” at her new church, St. Simons Presbyterian. That’s where she first saw a flyer for CASA Glynn.
“I thought, ‘that’s it,’” she said, her eyes welling up at the memory. “It was a God thing.”
And that’s what has driven her involvement with the nonprofit over the past two decades. For Clark, like so many other board members and volunteers, CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — is much more than a run of the mill charity. It allows members of the public to directly impact the lives of area children.
Those who serve as advocates are well trained in order to become a voice for the voiceless, children who are unable to speak for themselves. Executive director Cary Greenfield’s mission is to train volunteers in doing that.
“We train volunteers to advocate for children in the foster system and they are their voice in the court setting but they’re also involved in every aspect of that child’s life. So they can really make recommendations about what that child needs across the board,” Greenfield said. “Medically, mental health, education, everything to make sure their needs are met and that their voice is heard while they are in foster care. We stay on that case with that child until they have permanency, whether they’re reunited with their families, adopted or placed with a relative.”
Greenfield notes that CASA Glynn serves the entire circuit which includes Glynn, Camden, Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis counties. There are 275 to 285 children being assisted each day. There are over 300 children in foster care collectively across the five counties.
“Right now, we’re serving about 84 percent of those children. We definitely want to get back to 100 percent but we just took over the Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis counties in October so we’re building and growing,” Greenfield said.
But in order to continue to do that, the nonprofit needs funds. While Greenfield says they do receive some federal dollars, those can ebb and flow.
“A lot of the federal grants are being cut. All of our federal dollars come in waves,” she said.
In order to create a reliable source of funds, the organization came up with a classic event, the CASA Fashion Show. Board member Margie Harris says that Clark was the one who dreamed up and sustained the show, which began in 2000.
“Lillian is the CASA Fashion Show,” Harris notes, seated in the CASA boardroom.
While Clark won’t take credit, she is passionate about event.
“It’s such a pretty, fun, spring event,” Clark said. “You get to get dressed up. It’s just a lot of fun.”
The show takes place each year at the Cloister on Sea Island, where a merchandise from area stores will be on display. This year, the soiree will begin at 11:30 a.m. April 14 in the Mizner Ballroom.
Greenfield feels like it’s also, great way for the public to get involved with the organization.
“I think it’s a way for people to support CASA in the community because they can tie the two together, a fun event and a good cause,” she added.
To learn more about volunteering for CASA Glynn, visit casaglynn.org. To purchase tickets, call 912-264-4448.