It took a while for Sam McPherson, the cultivator at Potlikker Farm on Blythe Island, to find the right place to start selling his goods to the general public, but he thinks he’s found it at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.

“If you have an artist on St. Simons Island, and they want to know where to go to meet more artists, there are plenty of places like (Glynn Visual Arts), ArtTrends,” McPherson said. “I want a central place to direct people to when they want to get into growing. It’s a really viable future, especially using the very intensive market gardening model. You have to be tuned in and goals driven.”

More from this section

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.