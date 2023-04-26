It took a while for Sam McPherson, the cultivator at Potlikker Farm on Blythe Island, to find the right place to start selling his goods to the general public, but he thinks he’s found it at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
“If you have an artist on St. Simons Island, and they want to know where to go to meet more artists, there are plenty of places like (Glynn Visual Arts), ArtTrends,” McPherson said. “I want a central place to direct people to when they want to get into growing. It’s a really viable future, especially using the very intensive market gardening model. You have to be tuned in and goals driven.”
The quality of life his line of work affords is fantastic, McPherson said. You work from home, get good physical exercise daily and have no trouble eating well.
“I eat all organic because that’s what I grow,” he laughed.
But it’s not really a joke, he continued. It’s a benefit for him, but you can make money off of it at scale. Market gardening — growing enough food to sell at market, but not so much that your garden becomes a farm — is an expanding area of interest in Georgia and it’s good for everyone involved, he said.
America has a thriving market of health-conscious people who want to eat, not just good food, but healthy food. Zack Gowen owns Potlikker Farms as well as restaurant Georgia Sea Grill and café/market Three Little Birds on St. Simons Island, giving McPherson an in-built food-service customer.
But tapping into the direct market in the Golden Isles turned out to be a little harder. The area hasn’t had what he would call a true farmers’ market — “A real farmers market with real local produce” — until Forward Brunswick kicked off its twice-monthly gathering of growers in March.
That was the idea Philip Graitcer had when he went to city officials late last year asking to use Mary Ross for a market. He was a little surprised at how readily they offered the use of the park twice a month.
“I was like the dog that caught its tail,” Graitcer told The News. “I didn’t know how to start a farmers’ market, but the important thing was that farmers had to be the people who grew or raised or baked what they were selling. It couldn’t be something they were buying from someone else, and it had to be within a 200-mile radius of Brunswick.”
So he went to those who had some expertise in the area, one of them being Connie Oliver, a founder of the WayGreen Local Fare Market in Waycross.
WayGreen is a nonprofit founded about nine years ago specifically to provide that direct connection between producer and customer.
“It was unique in the fact that the person who sells the product must have made or produced it themselves,” Oliver said. “There were no third-party sellers. There really wasn’t anything like that in the area then. For us, a good farmer’s market is you’re supporting those people. Also that you’re consistent with what you do and you stay in your lane.”
Staying in your lane means sticking to what you do best — in this case, selling food and other locally made goods, not straying into providing entertainment or any other attractions, although WayGreen does allow local musicians to play at the market. There weren’t enough farmers at the time to support an independent market, however, so it was expanded to artisans and crafters.
You see a lot more farmers in Waycross now, said Justin Hall of Hall’s Homestead & Garden, but it took a lot of time convincing prolific gardeners in the area to take a chance on expanding their operations.
Over the course of time, farmers in Waycross made connections with some Brunswick farmers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID, we started an online market and through that, we partnered with some farmers in Glynn County. They’d bring their product to us and we’d gather from our farmers and markets, and they’d take it to Brunswick for us,” Oliver said.
The online market is still available to residents of Glynn County at localline.ca/waygreen. WayGreen happens every first and third Saturday starting on May 6 at the Okefenokee Heritage Center in Waycross.
The Brunswick market’s second and fourth Saturday schedule was chosen specifically to avoid stepping on the toes of the other market Graitcer said.
He learned a lot from Oliver and considers her a mentor, but Southeast Georgia has many more farmers now than it did when WayGreen was founded, so he’s hoping to keep the Mary Ross market limited to food only. In that way, it’s more similar to the Forsyth Farmers’ Market in Savannah’s Forsyth Park, which happens every Saturday.
One of the pillars of Brunswick’s market is providing an oasis in the food desert downtown. It’s hard to get fresh produce without traveling a long way, he said, so it was essential to make sure the Forward Brunswick Farmers’ Market is accessible to everyone. To that end, Forward Brunswick accepts SNAP and EBT benefits.
“We do all of the administrative work for the farmers. If they come and they want to use their SNAP benefits, they just swipe their card and we give them the amount they request in tokens they can spend at the market,” Graitcer said.
Via a grant from Wholesome Wave Georgia, Forward Brunswick is even able to double benefits payments. For example, if someone spends $10 in benefits, they get $20 in tokens.
For the farmers, it’s also about providing somewhere for farmers to get to know each other and establish a community involving both producers and customers, McPherson said. With the growth of the marketing gardening movement and the unprecedented sharing of information allowed by the internet and YouTube, now is also the best time to go after fledgling farmers.
“I just encourage everyone to do it. That’s why we want the Mary Ross market there, to be an incubator,” McPherson said.