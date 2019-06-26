Farm serves fresh produce to restaurant

The smell of fresh rain on the soil permeated the garden. One step at a time, Sam MacPhearson’s boots crunched over the wet grass, stopping as he stooped down to inspect a bed of turmeric.
“This is new,” he said, motioning to the plants. “All three grow bags are filled with turmeric. This medium doesn’t have any weed interference ... they’re severely affected by any competition. It’s a really healthy thing that no one else is doing around here.”
MacPhearson knows all about the herb, as well as the dozens of plants that dot the gardens at Potlikker Farms, located on Blythe Island, in Glynn County. MacPhearson manages the operation, which is owned by Georgia Sea Grill restauranteur Zack Gowen.
Gowen and MacPhearson teamed up to bring in farm fresh items for the St. Simons Island restaurant’s dishes.
MacPherson, also a trained chef with a culinary degree, apprenticed at the Georgia Sea Grill but has a long history of farming. This unique perspective gives him insight on what will best benefit the restaurant.
“My family has always been in farming ... my great-grandparents and my grandparents. I did a co-op with my wife a few years ago,” he said. “I started doing it fulltime at the beginning of this year.”
One of the things they’ve done recently in addition to the turmeric is horseradish, also planted in raised grow bags. That will be harvested to be used in the restaurant’s sauces.
“The idea was that we could make something for the Georgia Sea Grill ... to put on the shelves,” Gowen explained.
“I think chef (Tim Lensch) is going to have a ball with this,” MacPherson said.
While what is cultivated is important, how it’s grown is even more so. All of the produce at Pottlikker is grown from seeds and is entirely organic, tended without the use of any chemicals or pesticides.
“I don’t get any transplants, and I don’t buy plants from anyone. There’s never been any chemicals used out here ... no chemical fertilizer, no chemical pesticides,” he said.
“We bear the brunt of it ... we’ve lost a lot of watermelons to raccoons and squash to worms. But it’s worth it.”
The farm was just recently certified as Certified Naturally Grown (CNG), which is a peer-to-peer program that allows all natural farmers to connect. While MacPherson’s is the only CNG farm within 300 miles, it’s a trend that’s been gaining steam.
“They’re doing these market farms around Atlanta and in Savannah. More and more we’re having speciality farms popping up here in Darien, Waycross and Waverly,” MacPherson said. “It’s starting to come down this way.”
Natural farming may be more effort, but Gowen and MacPherson feel it’s the only option, ensuring that the plants will be safe to serve to customers. And serve they have.
Georgia Sea Grill customers have been getting a number of Potlikker’s veggies for months including candy roaster squash, okra, cucumbers, peppers, corn and red peas have all appeared on local plates.
“The red peas are taking over,” MacPhearson noted, gesturing to the plant. “I haven’t even watered them in a month, but they’re taking over.”
In addition to the vegetables, the farm also grows edible flowers for the restaurants presentations and table scapes.
“These zinnias are edible ... of course, they taste like flowers,” MacPherson said with a laugh.
While currently the farm exclusively serves the Georgia Sea Grill, they’re hoping to include other restaurants in the future. The goal, of course, is to provide local and naturally sourced produce for area plates.
“The goal is the to sell to other restaurants, donate to schools and work with co-ops. I would like to give tours and have dinners in the future ... maybe set up a stand,” Gowen said.
The fresh greens and vegetables go a long way to changing the experience of meals. It is even more special since it’s grown close by.
“There’s that saying that ‘the honey always tastes better in your own backyard.’ I think that’s true for everything,” MacPherson said.
The fresh feel of summer veggies can be recreated at home with Chef Tim Lensch’s recipe found below:
Summer Salad
1 pound of fresh okra
1 ear of sweet corn (shucked)
1 sweet onion (small diced)
1 pound of cherry tomatoes (cut in half)
1 healthy handful of arugula
3 tablespoons of olive oil
1 lemon Juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium sauce pot, bring to a boil salted water. Salt the water enough that you can taste it. Once at a boil add the ear of corn for about one to one and a half minutes. Take out and place in a bowl of ice water. Using the same salted water, add the okra and cook one minute and place into the ice water. Once corn and okra are cooled, you cut the corn off the cob and slice the okra into half inch slices. In a large bowl, add everything and mix together. Add crab or grilled shrimp if you’d like. Enjoy.