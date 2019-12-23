Family surrounded by Christmas treasures

There is no doubt it’s Christmas at Amy Butler’s house. In fact, no sooner had the Halloween jack-o-lanterns and other scary stuff been put away than she began pulling out the Santas, elves, reindeer and other cheerful decorations of the Yuletide.
“I love Christmas. I have Christmas everywhere,’’ she said.
Most have a family story, and those that were originally the cheapest are the most treasured.
Some porcelain angels are the dearest things in a collection she estimates in the thousands.
“These are more precious to me than anything. My grandmother kept these out all the time, but on Christmas she would put them out on the table,’’ she said holding an angel holding a horn. And that’s where they sit at Christmas, one the Butlers’ dining room table among the greenery.
Her grandmother, Ouida Miller, probably got them “at the dime store, Kress or Woolworth,’’ Butler speculated.
The ornaments that have lost some of their shine bring the warmest feelings hanging on a tree that glows right inside front door of Amy and Art Butler’s house.
Pointing to a couple with their shine slightly faded and dull, she said, “I know these are old because they came out of my grandmother’s things when she died.’’
The largest part of her collection, however, came from a far larger one that once belonged to her great aunt, Mary Miller, the former teacher who started the Mary Miller Travel agency on Glouster Street and later the Mary Miller Doll Museum.
“Aut Mary was married to my dad’s father,’’ Butler said, and every Christmas day started at her house.
“On Christmas morning, we would go to her house and have dinner [at noon] and open presents,’’ she said. “Then she would clear us all out and have an afternoon tea.’’
Family wasn’t allowed at the teas because, as her Aunt Mary put it, the invitees were “old maids, orphans and widows.”
Mary Miller had no children to inherit the dolls from her museum so she left them in trust to Amy Butler, her sister and their dad, when she died in 2001 at 96. In running her agency, Mary Miller had traveled around the world collecting dolls that ended up in the museum in a former Kentucky Fried Chicken building that now houses the Hello Goodbuy thrift store.
They were to keep the museum going as a 401© 3 nonprofit. They did as long as they could before it wasn’t meeting the expenses. So they liquidated the assets of the museum, gave the proceeds to the Epworth-by-the-Sea foundation and sent the dolls the United Federation of Doll Clubs in Kansas City, Mo.
By then, Butler had in her own collection a number of dolls including hundreds of Annalee dolls, collectibles that began production in 1934. They sit all over the house, on shelves and counter tops. A reindeer at the bottom of a stairwell leads a team that pulls an Annalee Santa at the top in his sleigh.
The older ones are easy to spot, Butler said, because of their painted on features.
“This one is over 50 years old,’’ she said of a Santa and Mrs. Claus pair. Nearby, a couple of Annabell Christmas mice sit perched high.
Some that Butler bought more recently, including a zebra and a camel, didn’t come as Christmas figures, but they’re dressed for the season now.
Many of the other Christmas decorations are much newer that the Annalee dolls including a Christmas tree fashioned from a big long leaf pine cone. The Butlers’ oldest son, Lanny, made it for her when he was in kindergarten. He passed away a few years ago of a lung disease he had battled for years. His wife had died a few weeks earlier, and their two daughters now live with the Butlers.
“I wouldn’t dare not put it out,’’ Butler said of the pine cone tree.
There’s another small table top Christmas tree decorated with miniature Hallmark ornaments that sits shining on the kitchen island every year. Her mother began putting it up when her children stopped coming home every year, and Butler said it’s among her most loved decorations.
Some things with memories attached have to go out, and some, like her snow village with windows glowing with light, are too pretty not to show. But many others stay packed away because the spacious house doesn’t have enough shelves, railings and tables for all of them. That may sound to be too much, but her friends find it just right.
Her long-time friend, Angie Burns, praises Amy Butler’s decorating skill with a fine, old Southern term that defines taste and a lack of ostentation.
“It’s not tacky at all,’’ Burns said.
Her Christmas celebration isn’t all held inside the Butlers’ home. As organist at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, she plays the soaring, joyful songs of the season. When her pastor called to make a last-minute request to play for a program just a couple of days away, she quickly agreed.
Sitting almost unnoticed were a couple of tiny porcelain figurines of Santa Claus holding a wrapped gift for Mrs. Claus as she leans forward with her tiny lips puckered in a kiss.
“Somebody gave them to us the very first Christmas we were married,’’ 47 years ago, she said.
There are new ornaments hanging on the tree including some of bubble lights. But she can reach among them and point out a light or a class ornament that has been in her family since before she was born.
A couple of things that aren’t ornaments come out a Christmas. Holding tattered illustrated books of “The Night Before Christmas,’’ Butler said her parents read the books to her when she was a child and that she read them to her children and grandchildren.
As she talks about her decorations, Art, a retired Presbyterian minister, sits and answers a few questions with what seems to be a permanent smile.
By Thanksgiving, it’s clearly the Christmas season in their house, she said.
“I may not have it all up by Thanksgiving, but I have it all pulled out by Thanksgiving,’’ she said.
She has decorations in themes for all seasons and holidays, July 4th, Easter, St. Patrick’s Day and so on.
Asked how many decorations she has, Butler said, “I know I have at least 400 Annalee dolls, and more than 200 of them are Christmas.”
How many does she have in all including dime store angels, Annalee dolls and the rest?
“I would guess thousands. I’ve never counted them. It would take me several days,’’ she said.
But she is sure of this: “Everything I have for Christmas means something to me.”