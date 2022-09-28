A general love for alcohol and the places that serve it led Erik Hartshorn to pick up bartending and drink mixing as a profession.
“It mostly started from being on the other side of the bar,” Hartshorn said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A general love for alcohol and the places that serve it led Erik Hartshorn to pick up bartending and drink mixing as a profession.
“It mostly started from being on the other side of the bar,” Hartshorn said.
It doesn’t hurt that mixology, the discipline of mixing and creating cocktails, is recession-proof, he said. There’s also something about bar culture he likes, which seems to unfortunately be on the wane.
That atmosphere is essential to culture, going back to American’s founding — it’s in the taverns and pubs of colonial New England that the ideas that would lead to the American Revolution were cultivated.
“It feels like a lot of bar culture is going by the wayside, as far as what the bar represents,” Hartshorn said. “There’s no strangers at a bar. You always have an opportunity to meet somebody who is of like mind. You’re sharing this space together.”
Being on both sides gives you the complete picture, he said. It’s also allowed him to refine his craft to where he can create what he enjoys most. Heading into fall, it’s a good opportunity to highlight one of his favorites — the whiskey sour.
“I have played with variations of this, because I personally enjoy a whiskey sour. Anything I can do to enhance it, play with it, add to it. I like preparing cocktails I would like to drink,” Hartshorn said.
In keeping with the theme, he uses Wild Turkey 101’s bourbon whiskey adding in some nutmeg or subbing maple syrup for simple syrup. Incorporating an egg white the reason it doesn’t typically make the list of bartender specials at Tipsy McSway in downtown Brunswick, where Hartshorn works.
“It’s kind of a pain … to incorporate egg white into a cocktail. It requires, one, dry shaking it without the ice, and two, you have to add ice,” he said. “For the egg white to actually get appropriately blended in the shaker, if you incorporate ice in that, it’s going to solidify. That ice will super-chill it and you won’t get a good mixture.
“Once you get that frothiness, you get all the ingredients combined, your second round will incorporate ice.”
It’s time-consuming and requires just a little more thought than a typical cocktail. It’s got a lot going for it, though.
“It’s a little extra boozy,” he said. “It’s got not just the Wild Turkey, which is a little higher proof, add the Disaronno on there, so it’s punched up a little it, and the fresh lemon juice is just a great flavor.”
Fall Sour
1 ½ oz. Wild Turkey 101
1 oz. Disaronno liqueur
¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
1 egg white
½ oz. maple syrup
1 dash fresh nutmeg
Directions: To extract the egg white, carefully crack the egg and shift the yoke back and forth between the shell pieces, allowing the white to fall into a container.
Add Wild Turkey, Disaronno, lemon juice, egg white and syrup to shaker. Shake without ice on the first go-round. Once all ingredients are thoroughly mixed into an even consistency, add ice and shake again. Dash nutmeg on top.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
FARGO — The Georgia Board of Natural Resources met Tuesday near the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Fargo to discuss land acquisitions, donations and easements.
Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.
A long-awaited health clinic on Jekyll Island will soon become reality now that the ink has dried on an agreement between the Jekyll Island Authority and Mercer University’s School of Medicine.
Glynn County is under a tropical storm and storm surge watch as Hurricane Ian continues to approach Florida from the Caribbean Sea. As of 5 p.m. Monday, it was nearing Cuba.
College of Coastal Georgia stands to benefit from the conservation of around 4,000 acres of marshland in north Glynn County, but the question remains about how to use it.
Barring any unforeseen conditions, the Golden Isles will not see a second Hermine this year.
Submitted by Kathleen Orians Dawson
Submitted by Patrice Allgood
Submitted by Layne Weaver