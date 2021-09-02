While the temperatures in South Georgia may still feel like summer, the calendar indicates that fall has more or less arrived. And with the coming of September, there are also plenty of social events scheduled.
Of course, as we all have learned, the ongoing pandemic can derail even the best laid plans. For instance, Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, which was moved from February to September 9 to 12, was recently canceled due to the rising level of local coronavirus cases. It’s now been postponed until February 3 to 6, 2022. Tickets purchased for the September date will be honored next year.
With this in mind, it is always a good idea to monitor the individual websites or Facebook pages of events to ensure that they are moving ahead. But without further ado, let’s take a peek at a few of the large-scale, special events that are on tap for September and October (and be sure to check out our Community Calendar on Monday for a more extensive listing of activities coming up).
• The Georgia Tribute Festival: Formerly known as the Georgia Elvis Festival, this year will be a different format than in years passed. Rather than hosting a competition, this year’s ninth annual event will be a Las Vegas style celebration of the King via a series of shows featuring a number of top-tiered tribute artists. Some of the big names making an appearance will include Cody Ray Slaughter, Diogo Light, Travis Powell, Austin Irby and more. The shows will be held from Sept. 16 to 19 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For ticket packages and more information, visit tributefestival.rocks/georgia.
• The Bounty of the Sea Festival: As with so many other events, Darien’s Blessing of the Fleet was offered in a different format than in pre-pandemic times. The actual blessing was held in the spring, but organizers moved the festival element to the fall in the hopes of providing a safer event. Set for Sept. 17 and 18, plans call for food trucks, live music, a kids’ zone, vendors and a seafood cook-off. For full details, visit darienmcintoshchamber.com/bounty-of-the-sea-2.
• Glynn Visual Arts’ Under the Oaks Art Festival: The local creativity hub has held an outdoor celebration of all things art for the past five decades. Held at Postell Park on St. Simons Island, 70 vendors will showcase their work and wares. These will include jewelry, textiles, wood working, metal, glass and more. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
• Opal Lee Day: This is a new event slated for Sept. 26 and will celebrate the work of activist Opal Lee, known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth.” Of course, Juneteenth, observed on June 19, commemorates the date in 1865 that slaves in Texas discovered that they were actually free. That came after the initial proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862. Brunswick’s Opal Lee Day will be hosted by the College of Coastal Georgia and Emanuel Baptist Church of St. Simons Island. The program will be held virtually. It will include a live stream presentation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The college will hold an awards presentation from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring guest speakers and a play. To view the programs, visit Juneteenth-Ga-Brunswick’s Facebook page.
• CoastFest: The beloved celebration of the area’s Coastal ecosystem will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This free event features exhibitors, games, live entertainment, marine life touch tank and historical demonstrations. It’s always a great time for little ones and adults alike. For details, visit coastalgadnr.org/CoastFest.
• Barbecue on the Bluff: Hosted by local fave Southern Soul, the event will return this year from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. It will feature entertainment and samplings provided by food vendors throughout the region. Proceeds from the event will benefit FireBox, an initiative that assists local hospitality workers in need. Tickets are $70 and are available at Eventbrite.com.
• Under the Oaks Run: On Oct. 9, Saint Simons Christian School will join with the Jekyll Island Authority to sponsor the Under the Oaks Run. It will begin with a half marathon (7:30 a.m.); 10K (7:45 a.m.); and 5K (8:15) on Jekyll Island. To register or for details, visit undertheoaksrun.com.
• Deana Carter in Concert: If you listened to country music in the 90s, you likely know who Deana Carter is ... “Strawberry Wine,” “We Danced Anyway,” “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” Oh yes. Golden Isles Arts and Humanities are hosting her in concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $35 and are available at freshtix.com.
• The Hunt Ball: Gather your camouflage, the Hunt Ball is coming! A benefit for Habitat for Humanity the shindig will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Frederica Golf Club Boathouse, 100 Pike’s Bluff Drive, St. Simons Island. The evening will offer music, wildlife artisans, antique hunting trucks, and wildlife demonstrations of hawks, owls and hunting dogs. Tickets are $150 per person. The event is casual, with dress code described as “hunting chic.” For details, visit hfhglynn.org.
• Dinner Under the Stars: Who doesn’t love delicious food for a great cause? MorningStar Children and Family Services’ event offers just that. The nonprofit will host its annual fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the campus, 1 Youth Estate Drive, Brunswick. Halyards Catering will provide a farm-to-table meal. There will also be live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $125 per person. Funds raised will go to support the onsite programs. For details, visit morningstarcfs.org.
• Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge: A local favorite, the event will return from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Classic cars from all over Southeast Georgia will be vying to become the champion in Brunswick. Attendees will be able to view the cars and cast votes for their picks. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. For details, visit explore.gastateparks.org.
• Glynn Visual Arts and Olmsted Plein Air: This is a new one and looks to be a good one. Beginning Oct. 21, artists will descend on the Isles to capture its natural beauty via plein air painting. Plein Air Painting of the Golden Isles and Beyond will feature 40 juried artists who will paint locally through Oct. 24. They will also submit their daily works to GVA’s gallery, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, for viewing. The work will be judged and prizes awarded. For details, visit www.olmstedpleinair.com/georgia-color-plein-air-competition.
• The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee: This is another crowd favorite that’s moved from it’s original date due to the pandemic. The Stewbilee will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. As always, there will be a stew cooking contest, live music and a car show. Visit brunswickstewbilee.com for more information.