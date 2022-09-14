This fall will offer no end of feasts for foodies in the Golden Isles, with several food festivals happening before the end of the year. Here are few of the options that promise plenty of palatable plates:
Firebox BBQ on the Bluff — Sept. 29-Oct. 1
When Southern Soul BBQ caught fire in 2010, restaurants in the Golden Isles showed Griffin Bufkin and Harrison Sapp, the establishment’s founders, what community means by helping them get back on their feet in short order.
The desire of everyone at Southern Soul to pay that generosity forward is the foundation of the Firebox Initiative, which raises money for people in the restaurant business who have landed on hard times. Last year, initiative Director Brad Hummel said $30,000 went to people in need. He expects at least that much this year, if not more.
Keeping that fund topped off has not been an issue, as the primary means of raising money for it, the invitational fundraiser BBQ on the Bluff, routinely sells out, says Bufkin.
Establishments from around the Golden Isles and the country send their pitmasters and chefs to prepare their best and raise money for a good cause. Live music is also always a main feature of the event, and this year features some favorites among Southern Soul’s staff — moe, intentionally stylized in all lowercase, and Das Trio.
The event is already sold out for 2022, but it’s always in late summer or early fall so keep an eye out for Firebox 6.
Darien Bounty of the Sea Fall Festival — Oct. 22
What began as a way to make up with Blessing of the Fleet loyalists after the cancellation of 2021’s festival has taken on a life of its own. The Bounty of the Sea features the best the historic shrimping town of Darien has to offer, shifting from a focus on the shrimping industry to feature a wide array of what Darien has to offer, says Kat Hoyt, president of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce.
“We had this last year as a replacement for the festival piece of Blessing of the Fleet,” Hoyt said. “My predecessor decided to try it again this year even though we had the full blessing.”
This time, the chamber is partnering with the Darien Lions Club, which has for the last 15 years held its own fall festival.
“We’re using this to expand their festival, to bring in the chamber’s regular vendors and the Lions Club’s vendors for an even bigger festival,” Hoyt said. “It’s a bounty of McIntosh, our arts and craft vendors, a classic car show. We’ll have music all day, and we’re working on having a Taste of McIntosh food competition.”
It’s open to the public and starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Darien with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Live music starts at 5 p.m., featuring Roy Gentry and the Bonnie Blue Band. A classic car show will also take place in Vernon Square until 3 p.m.
The food competition still lacks some sponsors and vendors, Hoyt said, and encouraged anyone interested to sign up at darienmcintoshchamber.com/bounty-of-the-sea-2.
Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival — Nov. 4-6
This year will mark the return of one of Jekyll Island’s signature annual events, the Shrimp & Grits Festival, which went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the 15th anniversary of Shrimp & Grits. That anniversary is based on the events we’ve held, so in theory that would have happened in 2020,” said Alexa Hawkins, Jekyll Island Authority spokesperson. “We are excited about that, because it also coincides with the 75th anniversary of Jekyll as a state park.”
Along with the typical attractions — live music, an artist market, several varieties of food and the titular shrimp and grits cook-off — this year’s event will also celebrate the 75th-anniversary milestone for the state park.
Live music is a staple, but this year two headliners were elected as nods toward the island’s “state era,” the period that started 75 years ago when the island was purchased by the state of Georgia and turned into a park. Classic Motown band the Tams will play Friday evening, followed by Tribute, an Allman Brothers tribute band, on Saturday.
After sundown at around 9 p.m. Friday, a fireworks display will serve as the official opening to the festival.
All the aspects of past festivals are also coming back this year, Hawkins said, bigger and better than ever. Over 130 vendors will populate the artist market, which includes a Georgia Grown alley featuring produce and locally made foods. Food vendors, both participating in the shrimp and grits competition and otherwise, number around 25, she said.
At the artist market, vendors are hand-selected to ensure everything is hand-made and that there are few redundancies in what each vendor offers. On the produce and food side, all vendors are affiliated with the state Georgia Grown initiative, so everything will have been made in Georgia.
The Craft Brew Fest, which Hawkins called “the festival within the festival” is also back this year. While admission to the main festival is free, the Craft Brew Fest has a $35 entry, which pays for 20 2 oz. drinks, a tasting and lounge seating, which features a big screen TV on which to watch the University of Georgia Bulldogs vs. University of Tennessee Volunteers football game.
It’s a big festival, drawing upwards of 45,000 in years past. Hawking said she expects a lot of pent-up demand this year based on hotel bookings, and encouraged any newcomers to study up on the event at jekyllisland.com/shrimpgrits. There, one can find information on parking, transportation, ATM locations and other practical topics.
Brunswick Backyard BBQ — Nov. 11-12
In November, Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority hopes to kickstart a new barbecue festival in Mary Ross Waterfront Park to carry on the legacy of the Brunswick Lions Club’s old festival.
Jennifer Krouse, DDA programs and events manager, was a member of the city’s Lions Club for several years before it disbanded in 2017. She wasn’t involved in the planning at that time but remembered how much fun the event was.
“The goal was to bring back a GBA-sanctioned competition,” Krouse said.
Any and all teams are welcome, from restaurants to hobbyists to amateurs. A panel of GBA (Georgia Barbecue Association) judges will rank the best of the best in chicken, Boston butt and ribs, while the People’s Choice award will decide who wins in the pork tenderloin category. Finally, the Marty’s Choice Award will go to the best macaroni and cheese, she said.
Saturday, Nov. 12, will also feature live music, a classic car show and games for kids, Krouse said.
Registration to compete is $200, and an additional $50 to enter the People’s Choice competition and $25 to enter the Marty’s Choice competition, with over $4000 is cash prizes on the line. Proceeds will go the Marty Lyons Foundation, which makes it a mission to fulfill the wishes of children ages three to 17 who have been diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.
Currently, three teams are signed up and the DDA is working on recruiting more. For sign-up information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.