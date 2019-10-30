Fall fest on tap for weekend in Darien

There’s usually a bit of a nip in the air in early November, but on the first Saturday and Sunday in Darien the air will also carry the aromas of food, the sounds of yelping dogs and the happy squeals of children at the annual Fall Festival.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day along some downtown streets and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the classic car show in Vernon Square.
It starts Saturday morning as costumed dogs prance along in the Doggie Day Parade. The parade is one of the more popular events, according to the organizing Downtown Development Authority.
There will be plenty of children’s activities both days on the front lawn of the Trailhead Center/Burning of Darien Museum on First Street just off U.S. 17. Georgia Power will demonstrate electrical safety procedures with its Power Town exhibit.
There will be plenty to see and buy as an expected 70 vendors set up their arts, crafts, food and drink booths along Broad Screven and First streets. The Hop Soul brewery from Brunswick will serve up a beer garden at the Waterfront Wine and Gourmet Shop.
The art won’t be limited to canvas, wood carvings and other traditional festival media. Members of a longtime exhibitor, Classic Coastal Cruisers, and the owners of restored cars from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina will display their art work on automotive sheet metal in Vernon Square.
Organizer Bill Hill said he hopes for more than 100 cars for what has become the club’s signature event. Hill will display his classic ‘55 and ‘57 Chevrolets and his ‘37 Dodge and he expects a lot of gleaming chrome and perfect paint jobs as the owners show off their meticulously customized autos and trucks.
Those who linger downtown will be entertained both afternoons beginning at noon Saturday with Seldom Sober, an Irish band from Savannah, on the Broad Street Stage. There will be a clogging demonstration at 2:15 p.m. followed by the Traveling Riverside Band from 3 until 5 p.m.
Saxophonist Bernard Rose and the Weekend Sessions Band will perform mostly jazz from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday and Annie Akins, a local favorite, will close out the day with a 3 until 5 p.m. set.
For information on registering as a vendor, to enter a car or parade a dog go to the website discoveringdarien.com.