Events and special
services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host the first segment of the 16th annual headquarters district meeting at 4 p.m. April 7. The Rev. Larry Shaw, prelate of historic first jurisdiction of Southern Georgia Church of God in Christ, is the scheduled speaker. The public is invited.
Bibleway International Inc., 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host an Easter festival for the community from noon to 3 p.m. April 20 at the church. The free event will include an Easter egg hunt, bounce house, games and crafts. Hotdogs and refreshments will also be served.
A Community Seder, hosted by Temple Beth Tefilloh, will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 at St. Francis Catholic Church’s parish hall, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The cost is $10 per person or $25 for family. To make a reservation, call 912-261-8512 ext. 444.
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will celebrate its 129th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Monday to Thursday. There will be a 3 p.m. service April 7.
Gilead Ministry Center, 428 Picric St., Brunswick, will host its Sunday Night Empowerment program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. T.C. Boone.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its first annual Spring Fling from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 13. There will be a pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt, raffles and spring fun.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Good Friday Tenebrae Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza at 7 p.m. April 19.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Easter Sunday Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza, followed by a special Easter luncheon at 10:30 a.m. April 21. Lunch will immediately follow.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a yard sale to benefit its ministries from 8 a.m. to noon April 6. Weather permitting the event will be outside but will be moved into the gym in the event of rain. It is being sponsored by the church’s ladies’ ministry.
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will hold its annual Homecoming Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Gregory Lattany, deacon, will deliver the message. Erica Hutchinson of Enterprise Baptist Church of Woodbine will be the guest soloist. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverside Drive, Jekyll Island, will host a All Good Stuff sale to support local missions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the church. A large variety of household, decorative and functional items will be available. Residents who wish to donate items to the sale may bring them to the church Thursday and Friday. No clothing will be accepted. For more information, call Susan at 912-602-2751.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will host a Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. April 14. It will include lunch, an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will hold an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 21 followed by breakfast and an 11 a.m. Easter cantata service.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Sterling Church of God will host a community free clothing give away from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 6 at 6670 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Offerings will include Easter dresses for all ages.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, will hold a Good Friday lunch at 11:30 a.m. April 19 at the church. It will be followed by a 12:30 p.m. worship service. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Service Of Shadows at 7:30 p.m. April 14 in the sanctuary. There will be a short Concert of Lenten Music followed by the Tenebrae Service. The concert is free and open to all.