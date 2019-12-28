Events and special services
First African Baptist Church on St. Simons will partner with a number of area groups to host a Watch Night Praise Celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. There will be testimonials and music. They will also distribute gift bags to local homeless. They are currently collecting items such as socks, hats and gloves for the bags. To donate, individuals may bring their items to their church or contact the Rev. Brenda Iglehart at 912-507-3893.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will hold its New Year’s Eve Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Moore Methodist Museum’s Annual Nativities Display, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will be available for viewing through January. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Nativities for sale are available in the Museum’s Christian Gift Shop and Book Store. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, call 912-638-4050 or visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com.
The Save the Youth 18th Annual Community Appreciation program will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 12. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. Burnell Williams will be the hostess. A number of locals will be honored and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Diane Reid at 912-580-2817.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
The St. Simons Island Contemplative Group will meet for five weeks at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is an interdenominational program for those who want to develop their relationship with God through prayer, meditation and scripture. The meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 2 and 9 in the vestry room in the parish hall. For more information, contact Randy Siegel at 828-301-0819.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host its Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The speaker will be the Rev. Zarak C. Hasbrouck of Salem St. John Baptist Church. A breakfast will be served following the service.