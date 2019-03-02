Events and
special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Brunswick, will hold its 16th annual Men’s Day program at 4:15 p.m. March 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael Hardy of Guiding Light Ministries International in Brunswick.
Bethel Baptist Church, 900 Bartow St., Brunswick, will celebrate the deaconess and mission anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Willis Muller Sr. will speak.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will offer a day long workshop, “Clarion Call: You Can Make a Difference; Together, We Can Change the World” at 9 a.m. today. Author Randy Siegel will lead the workshop. It will be held in the Christ parish hall. The cost is $25 and includes lunch and materials. To register, call the church at 912-638-8683.
Creative Expression as Spiritual Practice featuring Randy Seigel will be held at noon March 11 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The lunch and learn is $20 and participants should bring their own meals. For more information, call 912-638-8770.
The Council of Catholic Women at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will hold its annual International Food Tasters Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the church hall.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its first annual Spring Fling from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 13. There will be a pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt, raffles and spring fun.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Good Friday Tenebrae Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza at 6 p.m. April 19.
Golden Isles Women’s Connection, featuring Laura Story, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. March 8 and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 9 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit giwc.info.
Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a program titled “This is My Journey, Come See What God Has Done” at 6:30 p.m. March 17.
Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc., a nonprofit based out of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, is taking donations of musical instruments for its sister church in Haiti. Instruments should be in good, playable condition. To contribute, those interested should contact Lynch at 912-638-0148. Monetary donations for the purchase of reconditioned instruments may be mailed to Helping Hugs, Inc. P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Contributors are asked to write “instruments” on the check.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
St. Andrews CME Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Women’s Conference will be held at 7 p.m. March 15, 10 a.m. March 16 and 11 a.m. March 17. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 912-265-0565.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. John Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Darien, will celebrate the Rev. Priscilla A. Gardner’s 12th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, the speaker will be the Rev. Kevin White of Immanuel House of Prayer United.
Music
Bibleway Inc., 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host a birthday gospel fest for Rosemary Woods at 6 p.m. March 9. It will feature Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires of Brunswick, The Gospel Resurrections, The Mighty Flames and His Word Gospellettes. All are invited.