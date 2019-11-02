Events and
special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 16th anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. G. Bobby Hall, pastor of Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ.
Bethel Baptist Church, 900 Bartow St., Brunswick, will celebrate its Men and Women’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neil Dawson of the Under Shepherd of First African Baptist Church of Riceboro. The musical guest will be the Gospel Messengers.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host a prayer breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the church. The guest speaker will be Matilda Gibbons of Brunswick Church of God in Christ. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call Michele Austin at 912-262-1941.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Haven Sheffiled United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will celebrate its 21st church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Jim Davis of Grace United Methodist Church as its speaker. Music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, hosts bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 145 year anniversary with services 7:30 p.m. daily Nov. 13 to Nov. 15. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Various guest evangelists will be on hand.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host its 129th church anniversary at 11 a.m. celebration Sunday with the Rev. David Burkett, chaplain for Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its 101st Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A covered dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will hold its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at the church. The indoor event will feature vendors and handmade crafts. It is free to attendees. For more information, email iamdgu@gmail.com.
The Women’s Prayer Union of Coastal Georgia will from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island in the Tabby House. The Program will be presented by Elizabeth Wolfe and Suzanne Eason. Worship will be led by Abbigail Carter. There is no registration fee, but love offering appreciated. Child care will be offered by request only. For more information, call M. Rice at 912-265-6888.
Music
A benefit program for Horace Jones Jr. will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Holy Band of Inspiration Temple, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick. A variety of local and regional gospel groups will perform.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, will host a gospel concert featuring Angela Prim of Nashville at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Prim will also perform with the choir at 8:30 a.m. and at the 11 a.m. worship services Nov. 10. It is open to all.