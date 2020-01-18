Events and special services
Christian Renewal Church, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a community-wide prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27. They will pray for spiritual revival and for elected officials. For more information, contact the church at 912-638-4918.
Epworth By the Sea will host its Winter Conference Jan. 26 to 29, 2020. The keynote speaker will be Len Wilson, director of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas. A variety of topics will be discussed over the period. For more information, visit epworthbythesea.org.
Epworth By the Sea is hosting its annual “Ignite a Marriage Weekend” from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. For more information about the multi-day retreat, call 912-638-8688 or visit EpworthByTheSea.org.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host its 157th church anniversary celebrating with a service at 4 p.m. Jan. 26. The guest messenger will be the Rev. G. Bobby Hall of Greater Hall Temple Church. The theme will be “Thankful People Serving to a Faithful God.”
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
The January Adventure: An Adventure in Progressive Christianity will be held from Saturday and Sunday at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. It is a national conference with roughly 700 participants. The cost is $137.50. The topic is “Christianity after Patriarchy and Beyond the Pale.” To register or for more information, visit JanuaryAdventure.org.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Moore Methodist Museum’s Annual Nativities Display, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will be available for viewing through January. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Nativities for sale are available in the Museum’s Christian Gift Shop and Book Store. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, call 912-638-4050 or visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a six-week series workshop series titled, “Coping Skills in Trying Times.” It will be taught by Rabbi Rachael Bregman who will focus on how to heal and connect. The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday evenings through Feb. 10. It is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.