Events and special services
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 9327 Ga. Hwy 99, Meridian, will host its Candlelight Communion service at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 22. The church will also hold its Christmas Cantata at 4 p.m. on the same date. All are invited.
Epworth By the Sea will host its Winter Conference Jan. 26 to 29, 2020. The keynote speaker will be Len Wilson, director of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas. A variety of topics will be discussed over the period. For more information, visit epworthbythesea.org.
First African Baptist Church on St. Simons will partner with a number of area groups to host a Watch Night Praise Celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. There will be testimonials and music. They will also distribute gift bags to local homeless. They are currently collecting items such as socks, hats and gloves for the bags. To donate, individuals may bring their items to their church or contact the Rev. Brenda Iglehart at 912-507-3893.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Christmas Celebration of Praise titled “He Shall Reign” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Golden Isles Christian Church will host a food drive to benefit Sparrow’s Nest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Winn Dixie on 341. All donations are to support those in need in the community. For more information or to contribute, call 912-996-2230
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. Hwy 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, will hold its annual Blue Christmas service at 5 p.m. Dec. 20. It is for those who are struggling with loss and grief during the holiday season.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive Jekyll Island, will host its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church. It will include Holy Communion, music and liturgy.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Christmas Candlelight service at 5 p.m. Sunday. The fine arts ministry will perform at skit called “We Have a Story to Tell.” The Rev. Barbara Maefield of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Nahunta will be the guest speaker.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will hold its New Year’s Eve Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Christmas Eve candlight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Dri ve, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Moore Methodist Museum’s Annual Nativities Display, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will be open through January. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Nativities for sale are available in the Museum’s Christian Gift Shop and Book Store. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, call 912-638-4050 or visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. All are welcome.
The St. Simons Island Contemplative Group will meet for five weeks at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is an interdenominational program for those who want to develop their relationship with God through prayer, meditation and scripture. The meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 and Jan. 2 and 9 in the vestry room in the parish hall. For more information, contact Randy Siegel at 828-301-0819.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a reception for a Rabbi Geoff Mitelman of NYC Sinai and Synapse from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the synagogue. Wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. It is free and open to the public.
Music
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a choir performance titled, “the Greatest Story” as its Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. The choir will be joined by several guest singers and soloists including Michael Hulett, jazz musician, and readings by Federal Judge Lisa Goodby Wood and Doug Alexander. Refreshments will be served following the presentation in the fellowship hall. This event is free and open to the public.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church’s handbell choir will present a free concert at Faith Chapel again at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Christmas Cantata at 11 a.m. Sunday. The title will be “Once Up on a Miracle.”
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its second annual Jazz Sounds of Christmas with a reception at 5 p.m. followed by the performance at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25. For advance tickets call 912-342-846. Tickets may be purchased at the door; cash or check. Proceeds benefit the remodel of the church parish hall.