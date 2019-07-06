Events and special services
Bethel Evangel Community Church, 801 I St., Brunswick, will host a Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The theme is “In the Wild.”
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its Women’s Day celebration at 3 p.m. July 14. Oatanisha Dawson of Bright Star Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday. The theme will be “Life is Wild, but God is Good!”
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will hold a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at the church every Tuesday.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate its Family and Friends Day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be James Howard, elder at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Dinner will be served after the service. Everyone is welcome.
Music
True Deliverance Tabernacle Outreach Church, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a “Glory Bursting Gospel Concert” at 5 p.m. July 14. A number of groups will perform. For more information, call 912-223-9200.
True Deliverance Tabernacle Outreach Church, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a program titled “It’s Raining in Church” at 4 p.m. Aug. 4. Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires who will celebrate their 57th singing anniversary. A number of gospel groups will perform.
Holy Band Inspirational Church, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a musical program titled, “He’ll Never Leave You” at 5 p.m. July 28. Numerous gospel groups will be on hand. It will be a pre-anniversary celebration of Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires.