Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its 16th annual Women’s Day at 4:15 p.m. June 23. Patricia Rogers, evangelist, will be the speaker.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall Meeting for the community at 5 p.m. Monday in the Christ Church Parish Hall. A number of emergency management officials will speak. Attendees will receive storm preparation tips for personal property and pets. To reserve a space for this free public service information session, call the Christ Church office at 912-638-8683.
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 9327 GA-99, Meridian, will hold a Father’s Day service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will be hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday at the Altamaha Regional Park river pavilion. Children ages 13 and under are invited to attend.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Dwayne Gordon of Jesup and Jesup Adventist Church. The theme will be “God Provides.”
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Bosewell Lane, Brunswick, will host a Freedom Fest program from 7 to 9 p.m. June 30. There will be superheroes, bounce houses, food trucks, a train ride and fireworks.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a Men’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the church. There will be chair massages, blood pressure checks and other testing. There will also be a blood drive. For more information, call or text Lavertia Johnson at 912-996-2230.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is good!”
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day celebration at 11 a.m. June 23. The theme will be “Strengthening the African American Male.” The guest speaker will be the Rev. George A. Moore of ATOC African Methodist Episcopal in Dawson.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5571 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m.m June 23 to 26. The theme will be “Athens: The Journey of Paul.”
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 to 21.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. John Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Darien, will celebrate its 114th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest church New Vision Ministries and the Rev. Nathaniel Hicks.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Vacation Bible School summer camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 to 28. Students moving into kindergarten through fifth grades are welcome. The theme is “Cruising with Noah.” The registration deadline is June 17. The cost is $15. For more information email PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon today at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A free picnic will follow the event.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host its Father’s Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Music
Agape Assembly Ministries, 1514 4th St., Brunswick, will host its Summer Explosion at 6 p.m. June 29. Various gospel groups will perform.
First Baptist Church of Brunswick, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, will host a Patriotic concert at 10:30 a.m. June 30. One of the highlights of the program is entitled “Salute to the Armed Forces.” It is a musical arrangement which includes songs from each branch of the military.True Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host By His Grace, a musical event featuring a number of gospel acts, at 5 p.m. June 23. For more information, call 912-223-9200.