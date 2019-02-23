Events and special services
The Council of Catholic Women at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will hold its annual International Food Tasters Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 in the church hall.
Bright Star Baptist Church, 256 Sweet Gum Dr., Brunswick, will host its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Regina Johnson, a member of First African Baptist Church and past president of the Glynn County DFACS board of directors.
Haven-Sheffield United Methodist Church will celebrate Black History month at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Maurice Gray of Marantha Baptist Church.
Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc., a nonprofit based out of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, is taking donations of musical instruments for its sister church in Haiti. Instruments should be in good, playable condition. To contribute, those interested should contact Lynch at 912-638-0148. Monetary donations for the purchase of reconditioned instruments may be mailed to Helping Hugs, Inc. P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Contributors are asked to write “instruments” on the check.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Preston Merritt. Donations will be accepted.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. today. The speaker will be Preston Merritt. Donations will be accepted.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St, Brunswick, will hold its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. each Sunday throughout February. Various speakers will be on hand to share.
St. Andrews CME Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Women’s Conference will be held at 7 p.m. March 15, 10 a.m. March 16 and 11 a.m. March 17. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 912-265-0565.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host a Goodyear Park Neighborhood Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the park. It is free and open to all.
St. John Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Darien, will celebrate the Rev. Priscilla A. Gardner’s 12th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Feb. 27 to March 1. The speaker will be the Rev. Shelia Noble on Thursday; the Rev. Jacob West Jr. on Friday; and the Rev. Daniel Smith on Sunday. At 3 p.m. March 3, the speaker will be the Rev. Kevin White of Immanuel House of Prayer United.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will hold Human Relations Day in observance of Black History Month at 4 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Walker and the It’s Not About You Ministry will be the guests. Refreshments will be served after the service in the church fellowship hall.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will have its 16th annual Men’s Day Program at 4:15 p.m. March 10. The public is invited to attend.
Zion Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will hold its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Sunday. School board member Linda Bobbitt is the guest speaker.
Music
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will hold its Spiritual Hymn and Spiritual Song service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service will include lining of hymns, singing of spirituals and reflections on the church’s origin within the community.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its annual Choir and Usher Board program at 4 p.m. March 10. Special guest will be Horace Jones and The Mighty Jubilaires of Brunswick.