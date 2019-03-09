Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Brunswick, will hold its 16th annual Men’s Day program at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael Hardy of Guiding Light Ministries International in Brunswick.
Creative Expression as Spiritual Practice featuring Randy Seigel will be held at noon Monday at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The lunch and learn is $20 and participants should bring their own meals. For more information, call 912-638-8770.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its first annual Spring Fling from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 13. There will be a pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt, raffles and spring fun.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Good Friday Tenebrae Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza at 6 p.m. April 19.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a yard sale to benefit its ministries from 8 a.m. to noon April 6. Weather permitting the event will be outside but will be moved into the gym in the event of rain. It is being sponsored by the church’s ladies’ ministry.
Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a program titled “This is My Journey, Come See What God Has Done” at 6:30 p.m. March 17.
Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc., a nonprofit based out of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, is taking donations of musical instruments for its sister church in Haiti. Instruments should be in good, playable condition. To contribute, those interested should contact Lynch at 912-638-0148. Monetary donations for the purchase of reconditioned instruments may be mailed to Helping Hugs, Inc. P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Contributors are asked to write “instruments” on the check.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Usher’s Day at 3 p.m. March 17. The guest church will be Salem St. John Baptist Church with the Rev. Zarak C. Hasbrouck.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will observe its annual Homecoming Day at 11:30 a.m. March 17. The guest church will be Mt. Orum Baptist Church. The message will be given by the Rev. Randall, pastor of Mt. Orum. Lunch will be served following the service.
Salem St. John, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Sterling Community will be observing its Family and Friends Day Service at 4 p.m. March 24. The guest church will be Mt. Calvary Baptist of Jacksonville and its pastor, the Rev. Henry Wright.
St. Andrews CME Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Women’s Conference will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. March 16 and 11 a.m. March 17. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 912-265-0565.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Music
Bibleway Inc., 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host a birthday gospel fest for Rosemary Woods at 6 p.m. today. It will feature Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires of Brunswick, The Gospel Resurrections, The Mighty Flames and His Word Gospellettes. All are invited.
The Georgia Baptist Mission Board presents the Jubalheirs in concert at 6:30 p.m. March 22 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St, Brunswick. The Jubalheirs is a female chorus for ministers of music, organists, pianists and other leaders of music programs. The concert will feature handbells, vocals and instrumentals.
New Beginning Fellowship, 2208 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host Isaiah 61, in a gospel sing, at 6:30 p.m. March 17. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. prior to the program. For more information, call 912-574-7305.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its annual Choir and Usher Board program at 4 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Horace Jones and The Mighty Jubilaires.