Events and
special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Annual New Vision Day Celebration at 11 a.m. May 19 with guest speaker Nicky Diggs.
Elm Grove Baptist Church, Meridian, will host a Women’s Conference at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the speakers will be the Revs. Lauretta Sams and Annie Forbes. On Thursday, the speaker will be Elouise Pope. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service May 19 with Victoria Blue of St. James Baptist Church in Madison, Fla., as the speaker.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will be host its Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. May 19. Lunch will be served in the social hall after the activities. There will be no Sunday school or evening service on this day. The public is invited to attend.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Friends and Family Day weekend. Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 and at 11 a.m May 19.
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 128th anniversary at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Abysinia Baptist, St. Paul, St. Simons and Emanuel Baptist churches attending as guests. At 7 p.m. Thursday, the guest church will be First Bryant and Shiloh Baptist churches. Services will culminate at 11 a.m. May 19 with the Rev. Terry Walker of It’s Not About You Ministries.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Vacation Bible School class from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7. The program will be for students entering kindergarten to 7th grade. To register, visit www.fredericabpatist.com.
Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a Mother’s Day program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the church. The speaker will be George L. Lewis.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12 from 9. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is good!”
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host its annual spring revival at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday to Friday. Robert Marshall, founder of Glory House Ministries of Chicago, will speak.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road in Brookman, will have its annual Women’s Day program at 4 p.m. May 19. The theme is ‘Women Standing Strong and Moving Forward.’ The guest speaker will be the Elder Daisy Button of End Time Kingdom Builder’s Outreach Ministries of Darien.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will celebrate its 95th church anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday to Friday. It will continue at 11:30 a.m. May 19. Lunch will follow the service.
Peace Charity and Hope Ministries will host a fish fry beginning at 1 p.m. today at 2621 Wolfe St., behind Twin Oaks, in Brunswick.
Salem St. John Baptist Church, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its pastor’s anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday to Friday. Various churches will participate. At 4 p.m. May 19, the speaker will be the Rev. Quan Glover of Young Zion Missionary Baptist Church of St. Marys.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 to 21.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
The Unitarian Universalists, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host Death Cafe, a nondenominational program designed to talk about death in a way free of taboos. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 18. It is part of a national program. For more information, email deathcafebrunswick@gmail.com.
Music
First Baptist Church, 1311 Union St., Brunswick, will host its spring concert at 6 p.m. May 19 at the church.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will hold its 72nd Homecoming service featuring The Shireys, a singing group who will be ministering through music. The service will be held at 10:45 a.m. May 19.
The Woodbine Community Choir will celebrate its 33rd anniversary at 6 p.m. today at Hamilton Chapel UMC, 208 8th St., Woodbine. The public is invited.