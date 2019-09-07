Events and special services
The Bible Baptist Institute, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick, will begin it’s 36th year of classes. Each session will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday nights September to May. There is no charge for the class. For more information, visit www.bbcbwk.com.
Bethel Baptist, 900 Bartow St., Brunswick, will host its 102nd anniversary at 7:30 p.m. today and 5. There will be an 11:15 a.m. service Sunday with a meal following the service. A number of guest churches will take part.
FaithWorks will hold its Journey of Faith at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Dr. North, Jekyll Island. A survivor of Flight 1549 that landed in the Hudson River and local business owner Mike Murphy Sr. will speak. It is free but donations for the missions will be taken. To register, visit faithworksministry.org.
First Friendship Baptist Church, 101 Lee St., Brunswick, will host the fourth anniversary celebration for the Rev. Steven Wise Sr. at 7 p.m. Thursday with Bishop Trey Wright and Zion Community Church of Jacksonville. On Friday, they will host the Rev. K.C. Davis and First African Baptist Church of Kingsland. The services will culminate with services at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 15 with the Rev. Lee Williams of Freedom Community Church and the Rev. Frederick Newbill and First Timothy Baptist Church of Jacksonville.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a program, An Evening with C.S. Lewis, about the author who had an interesting journey of faith. Lewis will be portrayed by Bob Hereford. It will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 8. A donation is requested but not required for attendance.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin its Sunday school programs beginning Sept. 8. Youth programs for students K-12 grade are available as are classes for adults interested in joining the Catholic Church. All registration forms may be found online at stwill.net. Registration forms are due Sunday. For more information, email Powernancy@comcast.net.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St, Brunswick, will host a special presentation by Rabbi Geoff Mitelman who will speak about “How Do We Talk About Science and Religion?” It will be held at 5 p.m. today at the temple. It is open to all.